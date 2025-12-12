The farmer from Unterlangenegg BE was 42 years old. Screenshot Facebook

Adrian "Ädu" from Unterlangenegg BE, known from the 3+ show "Bauer, single, sucht", has died at the age of 42. Following his death, his farm is being closed down - the animals are now looking for a new home.

Noemi Hüsser

Adrian "Ädu" from the TV show "Bauer, single, sucht" passed away at the end of November. This was announced by those close to him in a Facebook group for the show. He was 42 years old.

"He captivated viewers with his helpful nature, his humor and his mischievousness," the post reads. "He loved his animals more than anything, and they loved him too."

Following Adrian's death, the farm in Unterlangenegg BE is now being liquidated, according to Blick. 32 sheep and 18 goats are looking for new owners.

The farmer took part in the 3+ show in 2019. In the end, he didn't find the love of his life, but a good friendship with farm lady Sabrina. "Unfortunately, there's nothing more than friendship," said Adrian in an interview with Schweizer Illustrierte after the show. "Sabrina is a great woman and I'm a bit sad that it didn't work out. But I'd rather have a very good friend than nothing at all."