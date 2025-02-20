The Heiser family has to give up their farm in Namibia. Instagram

After years in Namibia and many challenges, Anna and Gerald Heiser have decided to give up their farm. Now they dare to make a new start.

After public marital problems and couples therapy, they decided to move to Poland to be closer to Anna's family.

Saying goodbye to Namibia is difficult for both of them, but they see the new beginning as a necessary step for their future. Show more

Anna and Gerald Heiser, known from the TV show "Bauer sucht Frau", have decided to give up their farm after eight years in Namibia, reports "rtl.de".

The two met on the show in 2017 and got married a year later. Together with their children Leon and Alina, they lived on a farm in Namibia. However, the ongoing drought and rising costs took their toll on their relationship.

In December 2024, they made their marital problems public and tried to resolve them with couples therapy. But now they have decided to sell the farm and move to Poland. Gerald describes this step as necessary, although it is difficult for him: "I'm done with the grief, I've cried a lot, had many sleepless nights."

Moving to Poland is difficult for the whole Heiser family

The move to Poland means a big change for Anna and Gerald. Anna, who had not only fallen in love with Gerald, but also with Namibia, admits: "It will be a big change for us. I'm still sad about it." But being close to Anna's family in Poland should make the transition easier.

Despite the challenges, the decision to leave together as a family has brought the Heisers closer together again. Anna emphasizes: "It's just a house and our home is where we are." However, the animals on the farm will have to find new owners as they cannot all move to Poland with them.

