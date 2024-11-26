Lady of the farm breaks off "Farmer seeks wife" "Bauer sucht Frau": Farm lady Sarah breaks off the week with young farmer Paul prematurely. Image: RTL Is there still hope for a spark of love? Sarah promises Paul that she will come back. Image: RTL Farmer Konny and lady-in-waiting Doris want to continue getting to know each other - even after the farm week. Image: RTL There is a "tingling" between farmer Heino (right) and his farm guest Markus. Image: RTL No sparks have been ignited: Winemaker Martin and Rebecca are not going to be a couple. Image: RTL Lady of the farm breaks off "Farmer seeks wife" "Bauer sucht Frau": Farm lady Sarah breaks off the week with young farmer Paul prematurely. Image: RTL Is there still hope for a spark of love? Sarah promises Paul that she will come back. Image: RTL Farmer Konny and lady-in-waiting Doris want to continue getting to know each other - even after the farm week. Image: RTL There is a "tingling" between farmer Heino (right) and his farm guest Markus. Image: RTL No sparks have been ignited: Winemaker Martin and Rebecca are not going to be a couple. Image: RTL

This is certainly not how farmer Paul had imagined the farm week: Instead of spending romantic hours with Sarah, he is worried about his lady-in-waiting: She's not feeling well at all, she just wants to go home.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Conflicts at Sarah and Paul's: 20-year-old Sarah leaves young farmer Paul's farm early, shaken by the reality of life on the farm and in poor health, but promises to return.

Romantic developments: Farmer Heino and Markus get closer during a walk on the beach, while Konny and Doris plan a close relationship after the farm week.

No spark with Martin and Rebecca: Winemaker Martin and Rebecca end their time together with no romantic interest, but remain optimistic about the future. Show more

What happened? In the last episode of "Bauer sucht Frau", 20-year-old Sarah had to swallow hard.

Everyday life on the farm took some getting used to for the nursery nurse. While she found young farmer Paul's turkeys "totally cute" and would have loved to give them all a name, the 22-year-old explained to her in no uncertain terms that he slaughters the poultry himself: "First stun them, stab them and then cut off their heads."

A shock for animal-loving Sarah: "Of course I understand that this is part of everyday life on the farm, but I would prefer not to see or hear anything about it."

"I'll come and visit you again when I'm feeling better!"

But there is another reason why the farm lady leaves after a short time: she has a fever and a cough and is feeling poorly. Although Paul tries very hard to look after his patient and brings her tea in bed, the 20-year-old makes a decision: "I'm going to call my mom and ask her to drive me home."

Paul obviously didn't expect this: "It's clear that she wants to be in her familiar surroundings now. But I'm also a bit sad that she's already leaving again!" the young farmer says. Does he have to bury his hopes of a new love again? Not if his lady-in-waiting has her way. Sarah says goodbye with the words: "I'll come and visit you again when I'm feeling better!"

Kisses on the beach on "Bauer sucht Frau"

Peacock owner Konny and his lady-in-waiting Doris also want to see each other again at the end of the farm week: "I'll really miss his sayings at home. I've already taken him to my heart," the 60-year-old reveals. Konny now wants to come and visit her.

Farmer Heino and his farmhand Markus get to know each other during a walk on the beach by the North Sea. "I love being with you and I'm grateful that I can be here," beams the 40-year-old, and the two kiss. Heino is happy: "The kiss was really great! You almost feel like a teenager again. There's something tingling between us!" he cheers.

A basket after the basket

However, winemaker Martin and his lady-in-waiting Rebecca didn't get the tingling sensation. Even a spectacular move by the 36-year-old doesn't change that. In the basket of a fire engine turntable ladder, they look out over the landscape from a lofty height. "No one has ever done anything so beautiful for me. I'll remember it forever," beams Rebecca.

But at the picnic on the last day of the farm week, she admits to Martin that "unfortunately it wasn't enough". The final spark was not ignited. Martin is relieved, because he feels the same way. "Unfortunately, Rebecca and I didn't click, but I'm very sure that my dream woman is out there," says the father of two, looking optimistically to the future.

