Asparagus farmer Friedrich takes teacher Laura (left) and student Selina to his farm. Will there be a spark - or will it just be flirting?

As soon as they arrive at the farm, asparagus farmer Friedrich's ladies already have their first major differences: It's about the choice of name after the wedding. The "Bauer sucht Frau" single wants to keep his surname. Teacher Laura puts him to the test.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Asparagus farmer Friedrich opts for teacher Laura and student Selina on "Farmer Seeks Wife", while fellow contestant Katharina surprisingly comes away empty-handed.

Right at the beginning, a bicycle tour causes initial reactions: Selina is inappropriately dressed, but masters the situation charmingly and wins Friedrich's sympathy.

A conversation about the choice of name after a possible wedding reveals fundamental differences between Laura and Friedrich, which reveals the first tensions. Show more

Asparagus farmer Friedrich from North Rhine-Westphalia has to make a decision: Which of the four single women does the most sought-after farmer of all seasons want to take to his farm? Katharina reckons she has a good chance: Not only does she live in the same state, but she also shares a passion for hunting with the 29-year-old. Nevertheless, she is turned down by the farmer: "To be honest, I didn't expect it," admits Katharina, "I thought the hunting joker would carry more weight, but I guess it didn't."

In contrast, teacher Laura (26) and student Selina (25), who the farmer wants to get to know better, are delighted. Friedrich: "I've prepared some great things. I hope the women are ready for anything."

What he means by that becomes clear when they meet again: The farmer is not coming by horse-drawn carriage or tractor, but has organized bicycles instead. The amateur triathlete wants to see straight away how enthusiastic his single women are about sport.

While Laura is thrilled, Selina is caught cold by the action: she is wearing a long, white skirt that is not very suitable for cycling. "But changing my clothes wasn't an option," explains the 25-year-old, gathering up her skirt to give her more legroom. Friedrich likes it: "She was a feast for the eyes on the bike!" he enthuses.

The first "big differences" appear with farmer Friedrich

After the ladies have said hello to Friedrich's parents, it's straight down to business: the farmer talks about his own family wish: "Besides, I'm the last person who has to carry on our name," he says. Laura follows up directly: "Would you also take the wife's name?" Friedrich is evasive: "I really haven't thought much about whether that would be a no-go for me," he replies.

Selina joins in the conversation - and makes it clear that she would love to take her husband's surname at a wedding: "I'm classic and would give up my surname," confirms the 25-year-old.

Laura notices the discrepancy immediately and is a little surprised in the interview: "Everyone is different, but in 2025 you can talk about whether you might take your wife's name," she says. The farmer summarizes the discussion diplomatically: "Exciting!", he says, "the first big differences ..."

