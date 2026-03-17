Actress Alexandra Paul has been a passionate advocate for animal welfare for years. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

US actress Alexandra Paul has been a passionate campaigner for animal welfare for years. She has now been arrested for an action on a dog farm in the US state of Wisconsin.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Alexandra Paul, known from the series "Baywatch", has been arrested in the US state of Wisconsin.

Together with dozens of other animal rights activists, she broke into a dog farm to free beagles that were being bred there for scientific and medical experiments.

Alexandra Paul has been campaigning for animal welfare for years and has previously come into conflict with the law. However, she was acquitted. Show more

Spectacular action in the US state of Wisconsin: around 60 animal rights activists stormed the "Ridglan Farms" dog farm in Blue Mounds, where beagles are bred for scientific and medical experiments. Facilities like this are repeatedly criticized by animal rights activists.

According to consistent media reports, a total of 20 activists were eventually arrested for trespassing. Among them was the actress Alexandra Paul, known from "Baywatch". In the series, she played lifeguard Stephanie Holden from 1992 to 1997.

Paul had already been charged before

Paul has been campaigning for animal welfare for years and has previously come into conflict with the law. She stole two chickens from a lorry, was charged with the crime and ultimately acquitted.

It remains to be seen whether the action at the dog breeding facility "Ridglan Farms" will end as lightly for the actress. After her arrest, Paul was initially sent to the county prison.

According to the animal welfare organization "Direct Action Everywhere", 22 beagles were rescued, eight dogs were confiscated by the authorities and several are still missing. The police also seized vehicles and suspected burglary tools.