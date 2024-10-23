Michael Newman spent many years in front of the camera in "Baywatch" alongside David Hasselhoff, but now the actor has died at the age of 67. IMAGO/Avalon.red

Actor Michael Newman is dead. The 67-year-old suffered from Parkinson's for many years and has now succumbed to the disease. He appeared in 150 episodes of "Baywatch".

Michael Newman, known from "Baywatch" and a real lifeguard, dies of heart complications at the age of 67, 18 years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

He starred in 150 episodes of the series, more than anyone except David Hasselhoff, and continued his career as a firefighter after "Baywatch".

He became involved with Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's Foundation and expressed his appreciation for life and his family in interviews. Show more

"Baywatch" star Michael Newman has died 18 years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He was 67 years old.

A longtime friend released the news that the actor passed away on Sunday evening "surrounded by his family and friends" after "complications with his heart".

Newman made a name for himself on television in the 90s. His "Baywatch" character Newmie was part of the main cast of the series - and the actor was the only one in the entire cast who was also a lifeguard in real life.

He appeared in 150 episodes, more episodes than anyone else in the cast apart from David Hasselhoff.

A real lifeguard

Newman was a full-time firefighter and played in the TV series on the side. When "Baywatch" came to an end, he continued to fight fire for another 25 years. During the course of his illness, Michael Newman collected donations for the organization of Michael J. Fox, who had already been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in his twenties.

Newman once told "People" about the diagnosis :"This incurable disease gave me a lot of time to think. I didn't really want that, but wisdom came with it." He takes up to ten different medications a day and often wakes up shaking.

"I cherish the days I get to spend with my family on this earth. I take life seriously," he continued.

