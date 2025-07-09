Swiss fashion designer focuses on inclusion"Be brave and wear what you feel like"
9.7.2025
Above the rooftops of Zurich, Ginny Litscher presents a collection that wants to do more than just look beautiful: "Tribe" is, as she says herself, "a movement". Blue News caught up with the designer directly after the show.
When a dragon's head flashes out of a sequined kimono, an eagle guards a waist, a giant snake wraps around a naked dress and new zodiac signs see the light of day - then it's clear: Ginny Litscher has just brought the wildest collection of the summer to the catwalk.
"Her spring-summer 2026 collection is called "Tribe" and translates the theme into earth tones, bright colors, trivial-inspired prints, fluttering silk mixed with leather - and a touch of bare skin here and there. Typical Litscher: bold, opulent, expressive. And a clear statement for diversity.
Because "Tribe" not only stands for stylistic influences from various tribal cultures - from the indigenous peoples of North America to Africa - but also for a commitment to inclusion. Her models? Not classic mannequins, but personalities with attitude.
A collection as a call to action: Celebrate who you are. Find your place - and wear it with pride.
Anyone who talks about belonging also talks about exclusion: In her opinion, blue News wanted to know from the designer which groups are neglected or even systematically excluded in the fashion world. Watch the full interview in the video above.