Above the rooftops of Zurich, Ginny Litscher presents a collection that wants to do more than just look beautiful: "Tribe" is, as she says herself, "a movement". Blue News caught up with the designer directly after the show.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With her "Tribe" collection, Ginny Litscher is not just staging fashion on a Zurich rooftop, but a movement - full of symbolism, colors and emotions.

Dragons, wolves, snakes - Litscher's designs speak of strength, belonging and identity. She combines flowing silk, leather, tribal prints and bold cuts.

With "Tribe", Litscher poses a central question: who has a place in society - and who is overlooked? Show more

When a dragon's head flashes out of a sequined kimono, an eagle guards a waist, a giant snake wraps around a naked dress and new zodiac signs see the light of day - then it's clear: Ginny Litscher has just brought the wildest collection of the summer to the catwalk.

"Her spring-summer 2026 collection is called "Tribe" and translates the theme into earth tones, bright colors, trivial-inspired prints, fluttering silk mixed with leather - and a touch of bare skin here and there. Typical Litscher: bold, opulent, expressive. And a clear statement for diversity.

A naked dress "with a bite" thanks to a snake as an optical illusion. Thilo Larsson Photography

Because "Tribe" not only stands for stylistic influences from various tribal cultures - from the indigenous peoples of North America to Africa - but also for a commitment to inclusion. Her models? Not classic mannequins, but personalities with attitude.

A collection as a call to action: Celebrate who you are. Find your place - and wear it with pride.

Anyone who talks about belonging also talks about exclusion: In her opinion, blue News wanted to know from the designer which groups are neglected or even systematically excluded in the fashion world. Watch the full interview in the video above.

