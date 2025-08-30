  1. Residential Customers
Hallucinations like on LSD Be careful when choosing your menu - these fish act like drugs

Christian Thumshirn

30.8.2025

Hallucinogens are known from mushrooms, herbs and cacti. But some fish also have it thick as a fist behind the gills. They can trigger LSD-like trips when eaten. These are the backgrounds.

30.08.2025, 12:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • People who eat certain fish such as the golden stripe can experience changes in consciousness ranging from vivid dreamscapes to confused delirium.
  • Researchers are still puzzled, but suspect that bioactive substances from algae or even natural psychedelic compounds such as DMT could be responsible for the effects.
  • The strength of these effects may depend on several factors about which little is yet known.
Show more

When you eat a fish, you don't expect to be catapulted into bizarre dream worlds. This is exactly what can happen with the golden stripe, a fish that is also native to the Mediterranean.

Under certain circumstances, eating it triggers LSD-like hallucinations - sometimes those affected plunge into confused dreamscapes, sometimes they fall into delirium.

Bizarre hallucinations from the sea

Exactly why this happens remains a mystery. Researchers have initial suspicions - but many questions remain unanswered.

blue News explains in the video what could be behind the rare trips and why the chance of eating a hallucinogenic fish is increasing.

