Hallucinogens are known from mushrooms, herbs and cacti. But some fish also have it thick as a fist behind the gills. They can trigger LSD-like trips when eaten. These are the backgrounds.
- People who eat certain fish such as the golden stripe can experience changes in consciousness ranging from vivid dreamscapes to confused delirium.
- Researchers are still puzzled, but suspect that bioactive substances from algae or even natural psychedelic compounds such as DMT could be responsible for the effects.
- The strength of these effects may depend on several factors about which little is yet known.
When you eat a fish, you don't expect to be catapulted into bizarre dream worlds. This is exactly what can happen with the golden stripe, a fish that is also native to the Mediterranean.
Under certain circumstances, eating it triggers LSD-like hallucinations - sometimes those affected plunge into confused dreamscapes, sometimes they fall into delirium.
Bizarre hallucinations from the sea
Exactly why this happens remains a mystery. Researchers have initial suspicions - but many questions remain unanswered.
blue News explains in the video what could be behind the rare trips and why the chance of eating a hallucinogenic fish is increasing.
