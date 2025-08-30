Hallucinogens are known from mushrooms, herbs and cacti. But some fish also have it thick as a fist behind the gills. They can trigger LSD-like trips when eaten. These are the backgrounds.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you People who eat certain fish such as the golden stripe can experience changes in consciousness ranging from vivid dreamscapes to confused delirium.

Researchers are still puzzled, but suspect that bioactive substances from algae or even natural psychedelic compounds such as DMT could be responsible for the effects.

The strength of these effects may depend on several factors about which little is yet known. Show more

When you eat a fish, you don't expect to be catapulted into bizarre dream worlds. This is exactly what can happen with the golden stripe, a fish that is also native to the Mediterranean.

Under certain circumstances, eating it triggers LSD-like hallucinations - sometimes those affected plunge into confused dreamscapes, sometimes they fall into delirium.

Bizarre hallucinations from the sea

Exactly why this happens remains a mystery. Researchers have initial suspicions - but many questions remain unanswered.

blue News explains in the video what could be behind the rare trips and why the chance of eating a hallucinogenic fish is increasing.

