Carlotta Henggeler

It is almost impossible to summarize the Aargau entrepreneur Bea Knecht in a few words - her path as Zattoo founder and digital pioneer is too diverse and formative.

Bea Knecht revolutionized the world of television with Zattoo. Today, the tech pioneer is one of the most important Swiss voices in the fields of business and technology.

She has already received several awards for her work - including the prestigious Emmy Tech Award, the SEF.WomenAward and other international prizes for innovation and entrepreneurship.

As a trans woman, she speaks openly about her journey and is an important voice for diversity in society and the tech world. Knecht tells Lässer about her life in the wrong body: "I had the feeling that the cosmos was conducting a gender experiment with me".

Even as a child, as a young teenager, the woman from Aargau felt that her gender identity somehow didn't match her body. Bea Knecht: "When I was 11 at ski camp, a boy said to me: 'You can also become a girl'."

She felt it in her stomach. Then, at the age of 45, she came out and underwent gender reassignment surgery - on her face and body.

Bea Knecht: "The Emmy Tech Award was one of the biggest highlights of my life"

Bea Knecht grew up in Windisch AG and studied computer science at the University of California in Berkeley. She later completed an MBA at IMD in Lausanne. She lived and worked in Silicon Valley for several years.

After working in consulting, including as an associate partner at McKinsey, she was involved as a software developer in projects such as UBS OpenLAN, SAP xRPM and Levanta. In 2005, she founded the TV streaming platform Zattoo.

One of her career highlights? Receiving the Emmy Award in Technology and Engineering in 2020. Knecht on the award: "The Emmy Tech Award was one of the biggest highlights of my life."

Although she has already celebrated great success, the Zattoo founder still sees a lot of potential for her company. Knecht also relies on her strong network in Silicon Valley.

