Video goes viral Bear storms house - but he didn't expect it

Christian Thumshirn

11.8.2025

A video is causing a stir in Vancouver: A small dwarf spitz chases away a bear that had broken into its owner's house. The impressive heroic deed shows how much courage the little one has.

11.08.2025, 12:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A tiny dwarf spitz in Vancouver chases away a black bear that had broken into its owner's house and helped itself to dog food.
  • Despite his small size, Scout defends his home with loud barking.
  • The memorable encounter between Scout and the bear was filmed by the dwarf spitz's owner and is now causing quite a stir.
Show more

In a bizarre incident in West Vancouver, Canada, a tiny dwarf spitz named Scout is causing quite a stir.

A video shows a curious black bear entering its owner's home, curiously inspecting the television and even helping himself to the little dog's breakfast.

Brave four-legged friend defends his home

But Scout is not intimidated by the huge intruder.

With courageous barking and fearless commitment, the little dog chases the bear out of the house - a heroic action that seems to prove that size isn't everything.

