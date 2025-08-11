A video is causing a stir in Vancouver: A small dwarf spitz chases away a bear that had broken into its owner's house. The impressive heroic deed shows how much courage the little one has.
- A tiny dwarf spitz in Vancouver chases away a black bear that had broken into its owner's house and helped itself to dog food.
- Despite his small size, Scout defends his home with loud barking.
- The memorable encounter between Scout and the bear was filmed by the dwarf spitz's owner and is now causing quite a stir.
In a bizarre incident in West Vancouver, Canada, a tiny dwarf spitz named Scout is causing quite a stir.
A video shows a curious black bear entering its owner's home, curiously inspecting the television and even helping himself to the little dog's breakfast.
Brave four-legged friend defends his home
But Scout is not intimidated by the huge intruder.
With courageous barking and fearless commitment, the little dog chases the bear out of the house - a heroic action that seems to prove that size isn't everything.