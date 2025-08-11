A video is causing a stir in Vancouver: A small dwarf spitz chases away a bear that had broken into its owner's house. The impressive heroic deed shows how much courage the little one has.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A tiny dwarf spitz in Vancouver chases away a black bear that had broken into its owner's house and helped itself to dog food.

Despite his small size, Scout defends his home with loud barking.

The memorable encounter between Scout and the bear was filmed by the dwarf spitz's owner and is now causing quite a stir. Show more

In a bizarre incident in West Vancouver, Canada, a tiny dwarf spitz named Scout is causing quite a stir.

A video shows a curious black bear entering its owner's home, curiously inspecting the television and even helping himself to the little dog's breakfast.

Brave four-legged friend defends his home

But Scout is not intimidated by the huge intruder.

With courageous barking and fearless commitment, the little dog chases the bear out of the house - a heroic action that seems to prove that size isn't everything.