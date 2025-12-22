Big guests, big emotions: Beatrice Egli presented the "Beatrice Egli Show" at the weekend - and caused a stir. Between praise and criticism, there was also a small glitch.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Christmas edition of the "Beatrice Egli Show" on ARD offered an emotional review of the year with celebrity guests and musical highlights.

The show generated mixed reactions online: Everything from praise for authenticity to "cringe" criticism was represented.

A small glitch caused by Chris Norman's audible microphone question was confidently covered up by Egli. Show more

Beatrice Egli caused great emotion in the Christmas edition of her ARD show at the weekend. Under the motto "Believe in miracles", the host looked back on the year 2025 together with celebrity guests, both musically and personally.

In addition to performances by stars such as Maite Kelly, Ben Zucker and Chris Norman, the focus was also on special moments: Sportswoman of the Year Ann-Katrin Berger recalled the European Football Championships, Oimara performed his surprise hit "Wackelkontakt" and up-and-coming talent Nele paid tribute to the late Rosenstolz singer AnNa R. with "Liebe ist alles". An emotional review of the year full of music, memories and quiet goosebumps.

Reviews range from "refreshing" to "cringeworthy"

The big Beartrice Egli TV show polarizes viewers.

The Christmas edition was hotly debated on X. Some praised the format, others couldn't get into it at all.

User PikAss Deutschland wrote: "It's precisely this authenticity that makes the show so special. Totally likeable and really well done."

Post about Beatrice Egli show on X. X Screenshot

User Conny K. also praises the show. X

User Conny K. also finds words of praise and writes, among other things, "very refreshing."

Other TV viewers, however, sharply criticize the show.

Criticism of the "Beatrice Egli Show". X

Quitsche Mucke criticizes on X: "I've never watched the Beatrice Egli Show, I really thought Giovanni Zarrella was over the top, but this is just cringe at its best ..."

Mini mishap in TV show

A brief moment in the "Beatrice Egli Show" caused irritation: after his performance, rock star Chris Norman asked audibly to everyone "Is my microphone on?". The unplanned interjection not only took Beatrice Egli by surprise, but is also likely to have caused confusion among the audience.

As usual, Beatrice Egli played over the small mishap with aplomb and skilfully continued to host the show.

