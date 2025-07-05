"The phenomenal opening of WEURO literally left me speechless," writes Egli. KEYSTONE

Beatrice Egli had to cancel her concert on Thursday due to vocal problems - for the first time in twelve years. Now she has contacted her fans.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli had to cancel her concert at the Sunset Festival.

The reason: Her voice.

Now she is taking some time off to recover before she returns to the stage on Saturday. Show more

Beatrice Egli (37) had to cancel her concert on Thursday evening. Her voice just didn't want to go on, she explained on Instagram that same evening.

Now she has spoken out again: "The phenomenal opening of WEURO literally left me speechless," wrote Egli. "And so, for the first time in 12 years, I had to cancel a show. I tried everything, I fought, but my voice left me more and more from song to song".

According toBlick, the singer had already consulted a doctor before the performance as she was already struggling with hoarseness. But Egli still took to the stage at the Sunset Festival in Kestenholz SO. After 30 minutes, however, she had to give up.

"I am all the happier and more grateful that everyone has shown me so much love and understanding, because you wouldn't believe how difficult this decision was for me!" Egli continues.

She now wants to listen to her body, rest and recuperate. But her next concert is already scheduled for Saturday at the German Wartehaus near Biberach.