Beatrice Egli at the recording of the ZDF music show "The Giovanni Zarrella Show" in Friedrichshafen/Germany in February 2025. However, Beatrice Egli is rarely seen on stage in Switzerland. Archivbild: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Beatrice Egli is one of the national figureheads par excellence. Her concert calendar is also well filled this year - but only two concerts are planned in Switzerland for 2025. That's not going down well.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to her current tour program, pop singer Beatrice Egli is only giving two concerts in Switzerland this year.

And these are also embedded in festivals.

Many of the musician's fans are very disappointed by her absence on home stages. Show more

It is always a heart-stopping moment to hear Beatrice Egli sing on one of the big pop shows on television. Of course, seeing the pop singer live on stage is an even bigger highlight. Unfortunately for her fans in Switzerland, there is hardly any opportunity to do so on home soil.

Blick" takes aim at Beatrice Egli's rare appearances in Switzerland with an Instagram post by Beatrice Egli. A photo shows the singer relaxing on a sunny bench in her old home of Pfäffikon SZ. "So Switzerland is good for relaxing. Not so much for performing - at least that's what it seems", judges Blick.

The reason for the outrage is revealed by the concert calendar on Beatrice Egli's homepage. There are currently 15 concerts listed there. These include the "Grosse Schlager Show" in Freistadt (05.04.2025) and Steyr (12.04.2025) in Austria, the Venosta Festival in Glurns in Italy (30.05.2025), a performance in Landgraaf in the Netherlands (07.06.2025) and a concert at the Dahoam Open Air in the tranquil town of Olching in Germany.

Requests to the management remain unanswered

In Switzerland, there are just two Egli concerts on the program. And these are also embedded in festivals: On July 3, 2025 at the St. Peter at Sunset festival in Kestenholz and on July 31, 2025 at the Flumserberg Open Air.

Swiss fans are likely to be severely disappointed by the pop singer's lacklustre performances in her home country. When Blick asked her management in Germany why she treats Switzerland so neglected as a performance venue, there was no response. Attempts to contact her record company also proved unsuccessful.

The Swiss Beatrice Egli fan club "Glücksgefühle" acknowledged her disloyalty to her fans here by disbanding in 2022. "There are a lot of problems with Beatrice Egli and her management at the moment. We're not getting any answers or information about questions, so we've decided to close the fan club for good for personal reasons," President Diana Ganz-Nägeli (54) told Blick at the time.