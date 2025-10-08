Beatrice Egli speaks openly. IMAGO/Future Image

Pop singer Beatrice Egli speaks more openly than ever about the loss of her grandparents - and about how much they have shaped her life to this day. In the interview, the 37-year-old is vulnerable, but also grateful: "Grief needs its space - and it passes."

Beatrice Egli is known for her zest for life and her positive demeanor - but behind this energy lies deep pain. In an interview with "Gala", the 37-year-old recalls the loss of her grandparents Margrit and Fritz, who died in quick succession in 2022. For the pop singer, who often grew up with them, the farewell was a heavy blow: "Grief also needs its space. And letting go also needs space," she says.

Egli explains that she learned to allow difficult feelings back then - and that it takes time to heal. "You don't feel well either. But knowing that this phase will pass - it gets better and it's good in the end," she explains in the interview. Three years later, she still feels her grandparents very close to her: "Somehow I don't think they're gone at all, because their values live on in me, and I can feel that every day."

Her current album is entitled "Never stop it" - a commitment to life despite pain. "It's a statement to carry on and believe in the good. A yes to life - with all its ups and downs," says Egli.

Egli shows herself to be vulnerable again and again

When it comes to love, she also takes her cue from her grandparents, who were married for 50 years and tied the knot a second time for their golden wedding anniversary. However, the Swiss actress consistently keeps her own private life a secret. She comments calmly on rumors of a relationship with Florian Silbereisen: "We find it very amusing and we also enjoy it. Our joint answer is: only we know," she says with a smile.

When she won "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2013, she became famous overnight. Two years later, disillusionment followed: no one spoke to her at the Swiss Music Awards 2015, she tells SRF Talk. "I remember that nobody really talked to me and just didn't take a photo with me. The main thing was not to be associated with this person."

This disrespect came as a shock to the woman from Schwyz: "It really hurt me, because I didn't know anything like that." That evening was the first time she felt "that people devalue you because of your style of music".