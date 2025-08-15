Celebrity round: Beat Jans, Pascal Zuberbühler, Beatrice Egli and Rainer Maria Salzgeber (from left). SRF

High-ranking visitor at the "Donnschtig-Jass" final: Federal Councillor Beat Jans shows himself to be close to the people, chats out of the closet - and shines against former national team goalie Pascal Zuberbühler. It's only at the table that he gets into trouble.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The season finale of this year's "Donnschtig-Jass" summer tour took place in Oberwil BL.

The guest was Beat Jans, the first Federal Councillor from Basel in 50 years.

Pop star Beatrice Egli opened the spectacle in a bright trouser suit and kept everyone in a good mood later on.

4000 fans and summery temperatures created an exuberant atmosphere in Oberwil.

The final show proved once again that the "Donnschtig-Jass" is the Saturday night show of the SRF modern era. Show more

It's hot, the sun is shining and 4000 fans transform the square in Oberwil BL into a boiling arena. Right in the middle: Beat Jans, Federal Councillor and suddenly sportsman, entertainer and Jass player all in one.

The first big performance, however, belongs to Beatrice Egli. The pop star from Schwyz opens the spectacle full of energy, in bright pants with a flare - and a smile that almost reaches as far as Basel.

A smile that almost reaches as far as Basel: pop star Beatrice Egli. SRF

It is immediately clear that this evening is not just about playing cards; this is a show - and the audience loves it.

Salzgeber greets Jans with "Sali, Federal Councillor"

Shortly afterwards, the real star guest takes to the stage: Beat Jans, the first Federal Councillor from Basel in 50 years. Dressed casually and with an infectious grin, he shows off his quick wit right from the start.

He counters Rainer Maria Salzgeber 's greeting ("Mr. Federal Councillor") with: "Sali Rainer!", and both laugh heartily. Salzgeber follows up: "Sali Federal Councillor - can you say it like that?" Jans smiles and the audience applauds. Political etiquette meets showbiz - and they both have fun.

A tongue-in-cheek greeting: Rainer Maria Salzgeber welcomes Federal Councillor Beat Jans - and Jans counters casually with "Sali Rainer!". SRF

A side swipe at Donald Trump

Another highlight: Jans gets to swing the traditional Jass hammer to determine the trump card. With dry humor, he comments: "It's the customs hammer" - a little dig at US President Donald Trump, which the audience takes with humor.

In fact, the "Donnschtig-Jass" finale with Jans has a slightly political flavor - but without a raised index finger. Instead, it's about regional roots, football, food and, of course, Jass.

Salzgeber holds the reins with his usual aplomb and juggles effortlessly between casual chit-chat and his guest's daily business.

Beat Jans is relaxed - and surprisingly accurate

He asks Jans about the "Federal Councillor chat": How does it work? The magistrate explains that only the "most important information" comes in there.

Salzgeber follows up: Was there an emoji for Keller-Sutter after the Trump meeting? Jans smiles: "They tend to be for birthdays." In other words: there was no reason for smiley faces after the Trump meeting.

At the table, it becomes clear that even a Federal Councillor can't do everything. SRF

There are also plenty of private insights: Jans chats about his adventures as a left-back for FC Nationalrat - before bravely proving himself in the penalty challenge against former national team goalie Pascal Zuberbühler.

Spoiler: The Federal Councillor scores better than you'd think. The result: a confident 4:1 for Jans - and lots of applause for his unerring performance.

At the table with Beatrice Egli, Jans then reveals his penalty tactics like a commander: corner, middle, corner - all aimed at catching "Zubi" off guard. The former goalkeeper looks puzzled, then laughs: "What a strategist! I demand revenge." A Federal Councillor making moves on the football pitch - who would have thought it?

Unusual penalty challenge: Federal Councillor Beat Jans confidently scores against former national team goalie Pascal Zuberbühler - who takes it with humor. SRF

It's only at the table that it becomes clear that politics and sport don't always go hand in hand: Jans plays a weak round for Eglisau, a slightly better one for Davos - and apologizes to the audience ("Sorry, Eglisau"). It turns out: Federal Councillors can play penalties, but not all of them can play cards.

A worthy finale to a great summer of Jass

And the final? Davos beat Eglisau by just 41 points - the best Jass result of the summer. The audience goes wild, the fans celebrate, and you leave the show thinking:

Politics can wait, so can football - with the "Donnschtig-Jass", the TV summer has reached a worthy and humorous climax.

Because a politician who scores penalties and scores points with his patter, a trio of presenters who confidently lead through the program and musical guests who really heat things up - this is exactly what a "Donnschtig-Jass" finale should look like.

Show, game, sport and pranks: the "Donnschtig-Jass" final once again combined everything that makes the show so popular. SRF

In fact, yesterday's season finale showed once again why the Jass show has long since become something like the Saturday evening box of SRF modernity - only on Thursdays.

Where else could an incumbent Federal Councillor win a penalty shoot-out against an ex-NATO goalie, fail mercilessly at the Jass table - and still be celebrated by the audience like a pop star? Exactly.

