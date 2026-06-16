Singer Beatrice Egli is becoming an actress. She will play a guest role in the new SAT.1 series “Die Landarztpraxis – Team Sonnenhof.” Photo: Keystone

Beatrice Egli has already conquered the world of Schlager music. Now the 37-year-old singer has set her sights on a new goal: for the first time, she will appear as an actress in a new SAT.1 series.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer Beatrice Egli is taking on her first acting role, playing the Swiss character Céline Huber in the “Landarztpraxis” spin-off “Team Sonnenhof.”

As the girlfriend of the main character, Lilli, she supports her in reopening the family inn—despite resistance from her own family.

The SAT.1 series premieres on July 29, with Egli’s appearance scheduled for late summer. Show more

With “Die Landarztpraxis – Team Sonnenhof,” the SAT.1 series “Die Landarztpraxis” will get a spin-off in 2026 with its own storyline and new protagonists.

None other than pop star Beatrice Egli will take on a role in the spin-off. This marks the fulfillment of one of the 37-year-old’s biggest dreams.

“I dream of a film role,” Egli revealed in a 2024 interview with “Schweiz am Wochenende.” She added: “I successfully completed a three-year acting program. I would be delighted if I could put this talent to use someday.”

Egli: “I’m really looking forward to this new adventure”

In the new SAT.1 series, Beatrice Egli plays the Swiss character Céline Huber, a close friend of the main character Lilli Lamminger, portrayed by Pina Kühr.

After the death of her parents, Lamminger wants to reopen their family inn, the Sonnenhof. She faces fierce resistance—including from her own siblings, who would rather sell the inn.

Beatrice Egli’s character is a guest role. “I’m really looking forward to this new adventure, which I can finally share with you,” the singer writes on her Instagram profile.

“Over the past few years, I’ve had the chance to experience many different moments in front of the camera—always as myself,” Egli adds in a press release from SAT.1.

She continues: “Now having the opportunity to embody a character and immerse myself in a new role is something very special to me.”

"Die Landarztpraxis – Team Sonnenhof" premieres on Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. The episodes will air daily on SAT.1 and Joyn. Céline Huber, played by Beatrice Egli, will appear at the Sonnenhof in late summer.

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