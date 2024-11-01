Good news for Beatrice Egli: her TV music show will continue to be broadcast on German television in 2025 - in a new attractive slot. Picture SWR/Manfred H. Vogel

With stars such as Peter Maffay, the last "Beatrice Egli Show" of the year took to the stage this week. Now the singer can look forward to a new, attractive broadcasting slot that was previously considered out of the question.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you With star guests such as Peter Maffay, Andreas Gabalier and Kerstin Ott, the last "Beatrice Egli Show" of the year took place on Thursday evening.

Now host Beatrice Egli can look forward to a new attractive broadcasting slot next year, which was considered completely out of the question just a few months ago.

As Südwestrundfunk (SWR) announced today (Friday), Egli will be returning to Erste next year. And on a very special date. Show more

She can still be seen on RTL as a DSDS judge until the live final on November 9. On ARD, however, Beatrice Egli has already had "the perfect end to the year", as she herself says.

On Thursday evening, the "Beatrice Egli Show", named after the Swiss pop singer, was once again broadcast on SWR television. Peter Maffay, Andreas Gabalier, Michelle, Bernhard Brink, Alexander Klaws and Kerstin Ott were among the musical star guests.

What's next for the music show that once started on SWR, then had a chance to prove itself on the first channel, and finally became a case for the third?

"Beatrice Egli and SWR are looking forward to a reunion"

As Südwestrundfunk announced today (Friday), Beatrice Egli will be returning to the first program next year. And on a special date.

"Beatrice Egli and SWR are looking forward to a reunion on Easter Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8.15 p.m. on the first channel," the letter reads. Further broadcast dates have not yet been announced.

"The Beatrice Egli Show" achieved a cumulative reach of over two million viewers via the third channels of SWR, MDR and NDR.

When it was moved to the first channel, the reach increased to around three and a half million pop fans. Nevertheless, it was relegated to the regional program.

Beatrice Egli: "It was an evening full of surprises"

"We had the opportunity to place the show on Erste twice last year," SWR program director Clemens Bratzler was quoted as saying by Bild in March.

Nevertheless, the show was "only used as a gap filler". He ruled out a rebroadcast on the first channel - due to a lack of program slots. Now at least one of them has apparently been found.

Host Beatrice Egli looks back on her last pop show of 2024 in the SWR press release: "It was an evening full of surprises, laughter and, above all, music that connects, unites and reaches the heart."

She continued: "I was incredibly pleased to see how the audience in the hall and now at home in front of the TV went along with me, shared every emotion and enjoyed the evening as much as I did."

The positive response overwhelmed her and showed her "that this show picked up the audience exactly where we wanted to end the year together - with a lot of joy, warmth and a smile in our hearts".

