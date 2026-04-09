Will no longer be on TV: "The Beatrice Egli Show". (archive picture) Britta Pedersen/dpa

The pop singer is ending her ARD show of the same name after eight editions. The broadcaster paid tribute to Egli for her commitment and respected her decision.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egle has announced the end of her ARD program "The Beatrice Egli Show".

The singer said she wanted to devote herself to new challenges.

The last edition aired in December 2025. Show more

The ARD program "Die Beatrice Egli Show" will be discontinued after eight editions. The pop singer herself announced the end in a video message to her fans and gave the reason for the surprising end: "A lot of new things will happen this year and because a lot of new things will happen, I won't be doing any more 'Beatrice Egli Show' for the time being," said the 37-year-old.

She has informed both the production company and the broadcaster of her decision and is looking forward to implementing other projects in future and sharing them with her fans.

The last edition of the show was broadcast in December 2025. In a statement, the broadcaster praised Egli for her commitment and respected her decision.

Broadcaster takes a stand

"It's a shame that our journey together is now coming to an end. But it suits Beatrice that she always wants to take on new challenges. I wish her all the best for this," ARD program director Clemens Bratzler is quoted as saying. Together, they succeeded in bringing the show, originally planned for SWR television, to ARD's main program several times.

The pop show first aired in April 2022 and since then there have been two editions a year, most recently a Christmas episode. Recordings were already planned for 2026, but these will now not take place.

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