With the "Beatrice Egli Show", ARD wanted to present its viewers with a top-class pop show on Easter Saturday. But the show flopped - just 2.10 million people tuned in across Germany.

Just in time for Easter, ARD broadcast the "Beatrice Egli Show", which had already been recorded in Berlin on April 8. Pop star Beatrice Egli brought a musical Easter basket into the living rooms of the general public. And the line-up of guests was something to be seen and heard: in addition to Giovanni Zarrella, Howard Carpendale, Sonia Liebing, Thomas Anders, Sarah Engels and Melissa Naschenweng also honored their pop colleague.

Daniel and Patrice Aminati provided a goosebump moment. In 2023, Patrice Aminati made it public that he had black skin cancer. The couple performed their joint song "Stand up".

Uwe Ochsenknecht joined the illustrious group as a surprise guest far removed from any pop allure. Accompanied by a guitarist, he then appeared again as a singer with the song "One Woman".

Criticism hails on the net

Despite the wide range of stars, the hit show was not well received by viewers. Only 2.104 million people across Germany wanted to be entertained by Beatrice Egli. That corresponds to a market share of just 10.5 percent. This is the worst ratings result of all previous broadcasts of her show on ARD's main program.

In comparison: Florian Silbereisen's "Schlagerchampions" was watched by around 4.67 million last year. The broadcast on January 11 still reached 3.87 million viewers - with the resulting rating of 17.6 percent also marking a historic low for Florian Silbereisen.

Schlager fans did not hide their disappointment with the show on the Internet either. "The 'Beatrice Egli Show' has never been as bad as it is today," wrote one disappointed fan on X. Another user says: "The show was very badly edited. There was no atmosphere either. Flori's show is fresher and brisker."