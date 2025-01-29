Princess Beatrice has become a mother for the second time. The British royal palace has published this sweet photo. Instagram/theroyalfamily

The British royal family has a new addition: Beatrice of York has given birth to her second child, the palace and the father have confirmed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the birth of their daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi on January 22.

Mother and child are doing well and the family, including older siblings Sienna and Wolfie, are delighted.

Athena was born weighing just over two kilograms. Show more

Beatrice von York (36) has given birth to her second child. This happy news was confirmed by both the palace and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (41) on Instagram.

This is the fourth grandchild for Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew (64) and Sarah Ferguson (65). Beatrice's sister Eugenie (34) has two sons, August and Ernest.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the proud father, announced the name of their daughter: Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. He shared his joy on social media: "She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all, including Wolfie and Sienna, already smitten with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena."

He also thanked the staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their support.

Mother and daughter are doing well

The palace stated, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, who was born on 22 January at 12.57pm." Mother and daughter are doing well and enjoying time with Athena's older siblings.

Athena was born weighing four pounds and five ounces, which is just over two kilograms. This could indicate that she was born earlier than expected.

Beatrice is now a mother of three. In addition to Athena and Sienna, whom she has with her husband, she is also stepmother to Wolfie, whom Edoardo brought home from a previous relationship.

Beatrice gets on well with Dara Huang, Wolfie's mother. In an interview with "Harper's Bazaar", she spoke positively about co-parenting: "I don't understand people who get divorced and then keep their children as collateral; it doesn't make sense."

Edoardo and Dara were engaged until 2018. After their separation, Edoardo got together with Beatrice in September 2018. In March 2019, they appeared together for the first time at an event. They announced their engagement in September 2019. The wedding took place in July 2020 in a small circle after the original plans had to be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beatrice wore a dress and tiara that she had received from her grandmother, the Queen.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

