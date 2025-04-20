LED masks use light therapy for medical and aesthetic treatments Nooance-paris.com (Screenshot)

They glow in all colors, look like props from a sci-fi movie and promise porcelain skin: LED face masks are the latest favorite of beauty gurus. But what does the science say?

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you LED masks are based on medical light therapy, as used in dermatology practices for acne or after laser treatments, for example.

Experts say that the light energy is often not sufficient to achieve the clinical effect when used at home.

Studies have shown certain effects on the appearance of the skin, but a strong anti-ageing effect has not been scientifically proven.

The risks are low as long as the masks are used correctly - especially when it comes to eye protection and duration of use.

Those who are patient and use high-quality devices can benefit from subtle improvements and a fresher complexion. Show more

With their bright glow, LED face masks are more reminiscent of futuristic Stormtrooper and cyberpunk costumes than wellness devices. The beauty trend is hyped by influencers, advertised by manufacturers as a miracle cure and is now also available for home use for a few hundred francs. Firmer skin, less acne, reduced pigmentation spots: Is this realistic?

In the 1990s, NASA researchers originally wanted to find out how plants could be grown in space under artificial light. They noticed this: Wounds on astronauts' hands healed faster under red LED light. This led to new research, including into skin health.

Today, many dermatologists use medical LED panels for acne, skin rejuvenation or to support wound healing after aesthetic treatments, among other things.

Limited effect at home

The trick: light waves hit certain cell components, such as the mitochondria, and stimulate processes such as healing and regeneration there. This principle can also be found in commercially available LED masks, which work with targeted colored light and over 100 LEDs in different wavelengths (see box). However, the decisive factor here is the energy emitted.

"It takes a certain number of joules per square centimeter to be effective. The energy of the device may not be enough," explains Ambroise Champion, oncologist at the Hôpital de La Tour in Geneva, on French-speaking Swiss radio RTS. Devices for home use can therefore often not have the same effect as professional panels in dermatology practices.

Studies still limited

Nevertheless, experts report positive effects. "LED masks can definitely smooth out fine wrinkles and give you a fresher complexion," says dermatologist Daniela Greiner-Krüger to the magazine "Apotheken Umschau".

With regular use - around 10 to 20 minutes, three to five times a week - users report a more even complexion, fewer blemishes and a fresher complexion.

Although some smaller studies support this impression, the data is considered limited - too small, inconsistent, often based on animal models. A comprehensive anti-ageing effect cannot be derived from this.

Appropriate eye protection is essential

The Swiss Society of Dermatology and Venereology (SGDV) is also critical of the evidence. It emphasizes to blue News: "There is no medical data on their effectiveness or safety."

Although no skin damage from LED masks has been reported to date, the SGDV believes this could be due to the fact that the devices are not yet widely used or that they do not pose a short-term risk to the skin.

Nevertheless, caution is advised - especially for the eyes. "Suitable eye protection is essential," says Dr. Marion Moers-Carpi, a specialist in dermatology. Although many devices come with protective goggles, the following still applies: stick to the application time, do not look directly into the light and ideally keep your eyes closed.

Risks: When light becomes too much Even if the masks often have openings for the eyes, scattered light (especially blue light) can irritate the retina. Always wear the protective goggles provided or keep your eyes closed during treatment.

More light = more effect? Wrong. Too long or too frequent use can stress the skin, cause irritation or redness. Blue light can even cause oxidative stress if overdosed - in other words, it can age the skin instead of rejuvenating it.

People with skin conditions such as rosacea, lupus, fresh scars or who are taking light-sensitizing medication (e.g. antibiotics, retinoids) should only use LED masks after consulting a specialist.

Devices without a CE mark or from dubious online stores can emit inaccurate or even dangerous radiation - in the worst case even UV components. A case like the recall of the Neutrogena mask in 2019 shows that even established brands can falter if safety concerns arise. Show more