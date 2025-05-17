Monika Kaelin has been in the spotlight for over six decades and will soon be hosting the Prix Walo again. In an interview with Claudia Lässer, she talks about what moves her in her private life - and why her great love never quite lets her go.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Monika Kaelin remains active at the age of 70 and is passionately committed to the Prix Walo, which honors creative artists in Switzerland.

In the talk show "Lässer", she talks openly about the dark side of show business, personal experiences with knockout drops and the loss of her husband Fritz Künzli.

After a short break, she plans to return to work as a care assistant - a profession in which she has found meaning and a new community. "This is my third family," says Kaelin. Show more

"I'll probably never retire," says Monika Kaelin on the talk show "Lässer" - and you immediately believe her.

At 70, the Prix Walo host is still bursting with energy. Especially now, shortly before the 49th edition of the award ceremony, she is very committed.

The Prix Walo has been a matter close to Kaelin's heart for years. "We Swiss like culture," she says. This makes it all the more important to honor people who make a contribution to society with their work.

But show business also has its downsides. "It's almost impossible to survive as an artist in Switzerland," says Kaelin. Many creative artists have to keep their heads above water with a permanent part-time job.

Kaelin knows what she is talking about: she has been in the limelight for over 60 years. In the show, she talks openly about the darker side of show business - and doesn't spare any sensitive topics, such as her experiences with knockout drops. But Fritz was her guardian angel.

Kaelin: "Fritz was the bigger star"

Even after his death, her husband Fritz Künzli was still a tangible presence for her. In the talk show, Kaelin talks about everyday life without the love of her life.

"Fritz was the greatest," she says. He was not only an outstanding footballer, but also the best partner a woman could wish for. Jealousy was not an issue with him. "Fritz was the bigger star," she says. There was no new love in sight.

When asked about life after death, Kaelin is convinced that it must be easier. "After all, life is a struggle," she says. Looking at world events, she becomes thoughtful: "What's going on - it's no longer human." She finds it hard to bear it all. "I'm glad Fritz no longer has to experience it."

From the stage to hospital as a nursing assistant

After the Prix Walo, Kaelin will take a vacation and then return to work as a nursing assistant. She has found her third family there, explains Kälin.

She has a lot of empathy and wants to help people. "It's a completely different story to show business."

Where the 70-year-old gets her energy from, she reveals in the interview.

