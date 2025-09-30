Royal love or fake news? Belgian princess flirts with Prince George of Liechtenstein Is it true love, an intimate friendship or just fake and AI-generated? Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and ... Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS ... Prince George Antony of Liechtenstein are said to have recently spent a vacation together on the Greek island of Crete. Image: Keystone Royal love or fake news? Belgian princess flirts with Prince George of Liechtenstein Is it true love, an intimate friendship or just fake and AI-generated? Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and ... Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS ... Prince George Antony of Liechtenstein are said to have recently spent a vacation together on the Greek island of Crete. Image: Keystone

A picture is circulating online showing Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Prince George of Liechtenstein standing very close to each other. Now some royal fans are wondering: true love or just AI-generated fake news?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Are Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Prince George of Liechtenstein lovers?

A picture that has surfaced on the internet shows the two royal offspring embracing.

So far, neither the Royal House of Belgium nor the Princely House of Liechtenstein has officially confirmed whether the photo is real. Show more

For several days now, many royal fans have been puzzling over the photo showing Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Prince George of Liechtenstein embracing?

It is claimed that the picture shows the princess and the prince on vacation together on the Greek island of Crete.

So far, however, neither Belgium nor Liechtenstein have officially confirmed that there is a relationship between the two royal offspring - or whether the picture is real at all.

Belgian royal family: "No comment"

A spokesperson for the Belgian royal family simply said: "We have also seen the photo. We do not know whether it is real or artificial. We do not comment on private matters."

"A clear denial certainly sounds different," commented "Bunte".

Meanwhile, Belgian royal journalist Wim Dehandschutter told the magazine "Hello!" that the connection would make perfect sense:

"Elisabeth and George would certainly be a wonderful royal union. Royal families are generally close, and Belgians and Liechtensteiners know each other well ... Her parents are colleagues, friends, family in a way. Elisabeth and Georg have probably known each other since childhood."

True love or is it all fake?

True love or is it all fake? At the same time, Wim Dehandschutter has serious doubts about the authenticity of the photo. King Philippe and his wife Queen Mathilde would guard their family's privacy like the apples of their own eyes.

The same also applies to the Princely House of Liechtenstein, which is "legendary for its secrecy".

Dehandschutter continues: "Why should Elisabeth and Georg have an interest in revealing their relationship in this way? And then in such an awkward way, via a private photo that is never completely private on Instagram?"

Well then, if 23-year-old Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and 26-year-old Prince George of Liechtenstein have indeed become close, it would be the first royal relationship between two reigning royal families in more than 60 years.

The last such union was in 1962, when the then Spanish Crown Prince Juan Carlos - who later became King - married Sophia of Greece and Denmark.

