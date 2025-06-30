As planned, Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth would finish her master's degree in May 2026. Image: dpa

The US government's plans could also affect the Belgian crown princess. She is one of around 7,000 foreign students at the elite Harvard University.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth could be affected by the US travel ban to Harvard University.

The 23-year-old fears for her place at university.

"We are taking the time to await further developments in the coming days and weeks", according to a statement from the Belgian royal family. Show more

The Belgian royal palace is examining the consequences of a possible US entry ban for Crown Princess Elisabeth at Harvard University in the US.

"We are currently examining the possible effects of the Trump administration's decision," the palace told Deutsche Presse-Agentur when asked.

It added: "We are taking the time to await further developments in the coming days and weeks."

Trump accuses Harvard of having a left-liberal bias

In mid-June, a US judge temporarily blocked another attempt by President Donald Trump's US government to deny foreign nationals access to Harvard University.

The judge's order stipulates that foreign students can continue to enter the USA and study at the elite university until the case is decided.

Trump accuses Harvard and other universities of having a left-liberal orientation and criticizes them for not taking decisive enough action against anti-Semitism.

According to the Royal Palace, Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is completing a two-year Master's degree in Public Policy at the private university in the US state of Massachusetts. She has just completed her first year of study. If everything goes according to plan, she should graduate in May 2026.

The 23-year-old Elisabeth is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde Marie-Christine. She is first in line to the Belgian throne, ahead of her three younger siblings.

More videos from the department