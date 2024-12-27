Television star Hannelore Hoger died - Gallery She was loved above all for her role as an oddball inspector. (archive picture) Image: dpa Hoger was popular with a large audience as "Bella Block". (archive picture) Image: dpa Hoger kept her exact age a secret. (archive picture) Image: dpa Television star Hannelore Hoger died - Gallery She was loved above all for her role as an oddball inspector. (archive picture) Image: dpa Hoger was popular with a large audience as "Bella Block". (archive picture) Image: dpa Hoger kept her exact age a secret. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The theater and television world mourns the loss of actress Hannelore Hoger. She has died at the age of 82. She was particularly popular with viewers as detective Bella Block.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hannelore Hoger died in Hamburg on December 21 at the age of 82.

This was confirmed by her manager on behalf of her daughter Nina Hoger.

Her role as detective Bella Block in the ZDF crime series of the same name from 1994 to 2018 made her known to a wide audience. Show more

Germany mourns the loss of one of its greatest actresses: Hannelore Hoger has died at the age of 82 in her hometown of Hamburg. The news of her death on December 21 was confirmed shortly after Christmas by her manager Wolfgang Werner on behalf of her daughter Nina Hoger. This was reported by various German media.

"The stars in the theater sky are mourning. Hannelore Hoger was the epitome of a great actress," Hoger's management quoted Hamburg's Senator for Culture and President of the German Stage Association, Carsten Brosda. "Whether in the theater, in film or on television - she knew how to completely transform herself into characters while always remaining present in the role. Her art was the psychologically sensitive play, her gift was the feeling for a large audience, and her passion was unconditional freedom." This was reported by the news agency dpa.

She shaped the television world for 24 years as "Bella Block"

Hannelore Hoger shaped the German theater and television landscape for decades. Her role as detective Bella Block, which she played in 38 episodes of the ZDF crime series of the same name from 1994 to 2018, remains unforgotten. With sharp-witted dialog, rough edges and an unerring sense of justice, she wrote television history. Her farewell episode in 2018 was watched by almost 7 million viewers.

However, things had recently gone quiet around the actress. Rumors that she had disappeared without a trace were doing the rounds. In fact, Hoger was battling a serious illness away from the public eye.

A life for stage and screen

Hoger began her theater career in the 1960s under Kurt Hübner in Ulm, followed by engagements in Bremen, Stuttgart, Bochum and Hamburg. She worked with great directors such as Peter Zadek and Augusto Fernandes before enjoying success as a director herself.

Her breakthrough on television came in 1965 with the drama "Tag für Tag" by Peter Beauvais. In the 1970s, she began her decades-long collaboration with filmmaker Alexander Kluge, which began with "Die Artisten in der Zirkuskuppel: ratlos" (1968).

Although Bella Block made her famous, Hoger consciously said goodbye to the role. "I was no longer allowed to have a boyfriend, smoke or even have a cigarette," she once jokingly explained. In 2021, she could be seen again as a fun-loving older lady in "Nord Nord Mord".

