Ben Affleck is divorcing singer Jennifer Lopez for the second time. imago/Runway Manhattan

After several months of separation from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is open to new relationships. For him, however, one thing is certain: a partner must fulfill a certain condition, otherwise it won't work.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been separated for several months, but an official divorce is still pending.

Affleck is ready to date again, but has one clear condition: his future partner must be sober or in recovery.

The actor has been openly battling alcohol addiction for over 20 years and has been sober for around five years, a stability he wants to maintain. Show more

Although the divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is not yet official, they have been separated for several months.

According to the Daily Mail, the 52-year-old wants to venture back into the dating pool. However, he has one condition, which insiders say is "non-negotiable".

"Ben hasn't given up on relationships yet and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again," says the unnamed person. However, the divorce has to be finalized first - otherwise it can't be serious.

Battling alcohol for 20 years

If you want to date Ben Affleck, you have to fulfill a special condition: A future partner must not drink. "He only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery. The last two. Years have been tough for Ben," the source continued. Affleck has always struggled with alcohol addiction in the past - now he is sober and does not want to jeopardize this under any circumstances.

Ben Affleck has been battling alcohol addiction for 20 years - with ups and downs since 1997. The actor doesn't make a secret of this either, speaking openly about the problem in interviews.

However, the father of three has currently been sober for almost five years.

More from the Entertainment section