Ben Affleck has spoken openly for the first time about his break-up with Jennifer Lopez - and has also given an insight into his current relationship with his ex-partner.

Ben Affleck has spoken publicly for the first time about his break-up with Jennifer Lopez. In an interview with "GQ" magazine, the actor spoke about his relationship with J.Lo and the reasons that led to the break-up.

Affleck emphasized that there was no scandal or intrigue that led to the end of the relationship. Rather, the truth behind the break-up was unspectacular and mundane. "I have absolute respect for Jennifer," Affleck said, adding that it was human for fans to speculate about the reasons for the break-up.

The actor explained that there were no big events or recriminations: "As you get older, you realize that everyone has their own problems," Affleck said.

However, he would not comment further on the specific issues that led to the split, describing the situation as "kind of awkward".

In February 2024, Jennifer Lopez released the Amazon documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told", which also discusses her relationship with Affleck. While Lopez enjoys the limelight, Affleck is more reserved. However, these different views on public life were not the reason for the end of the relationship.

Affleck explained that in a relationship you have to stand by what you knew beforehand. "You don't marry a ship's captain and then say, 'Well, I don't like going out on the water'." The different ideas about public life were not the reason for the separation.

