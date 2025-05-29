In "The Phoenician Scheme" by Wes Anderson, a shady businessman tries to save his fortune. blue News spoke to the actors in Cannes about their extravagant roles and the funny shoot.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After "The French Dispatch" and "Asteroid City ", cult director Wes Anderson is back with a new quirky comedy and once again brings together a star-studded cast.

In "The Phoenician Scheme", Benicio del Toro plays a rich businessman who is being hunted by the world government and wants to save his fortune.

blue News met del Toro, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Wright and Rupert Friend in Cannes for an interview and spoke to them about Wes Anderson's art and the fun work on set. Show more

In his latest comedy "The Phoenician Scheme", Wes Anderson once again brings together a top-class cast that reads like the guest list for an awards ceremony or comparable gala event. blue News met lead actor Benicio del Toro and supporting actors Michael Cera, Jeffrey Wright and Rupert Friend for an interview at the Cannes Film Festival. In addition to their admiration for Anderson's artistic filmmaking, they also emphasized the pleasant collaboration on set and talked about curious moments during filming.

A feast of imaginative curiosities

In "The Phoenician Scheme", Del Toro plays the mysterious businessman Zsa-Zsa Korda, who is considered an enemy of the state and is being hunted by the world government and mafia organizations. He has just survived another attack - his sixth plane crash.

In order to secure his fortune, Korda plans a huge infrastructure project and has to renegotiate the deals with his six major partners. He wants help from his daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton), who lives as a nun and whom he sees as the heir to run his business. But first he has to win back her trust.

As usual with Wes Anderson, "The Phoenician Scheme" offers a feast of imaginative curiosities, presents extravagant characters and captivates with detailed, colorful visual compositions.

With "The Phoenician Scheme", Anderson may still not have created the new "Grand Budapest Hotel", but he comes closer to his masterpiece than with his last two films.

