"Bergdoktor" star Mark Keller rarely gives insights into his private life. But now the actor has surprised us with an honest confession: he has been divorced for some time - and he has long been in love with someone else.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Mark Keller has surprisingly revealed that he has been divorced from his ex-wife for years.

He kept the separation private because he "didn't want to make a big story" out of it, but has been in a relationship with his partner Anna for 13 years.

Keller says of his partner Anna: "She is the woman I love". Show more

In the popular ZDF series "Der Bergdoktor", Mark Keller plays chief physician Dr. Alexander Kahnweiler. However, the 59-year-old has kept his private life under wraps - until now.

Now the German actor has revealed some surprising relationship news in a new interview with "Bunte" magazine: "I've been divorced for a long time."

He has not been married to the mother of his two sons for years. The reason? "I've never told anyone because I didn't want to make a big story out of it," says Keller.

Mark Keller has had a new partner for 13 years

Mark and Tülin Keller married in 1992 and their sons Aaron and Joshua were born in 1993 and 1996. "At some point, it no longer felt right to stay married to another woman," he explains his decision to divorce and raves about his partner Anna: "She shares my life, she's the woman I love." The actor has been happily married to her for 13 years.

Ex-wife has serious chronic illness

In another "Bunte" interview, Keller revealed that his ex-wife is in poor health and has a "serious, chronic illness". "She has been a nursing case for years," he said at the time.

