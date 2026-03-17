Court dismisses Lilly Becker's lawsuit against Springer-Verlag. (archive picture) Bild: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

The Berlin Regional Court has ruled against Lilly Becker in her lawsuit against the Springer publishing house: her demand for a contractual penalty for texts and photos that were not released has been rejected.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lilly Becker has sued the Springer publishing house and the deputy editor-in-chief.

According to her lawyers, Boris Becker's ex-wife wanted to claim a contractual penalty.

It is about texts and photos that were not released. Show more

The Berlin Regional Court has dismissed the lawsuit brought by former model Lilly Becker against Springer-Verlag and deputy editor-in-chief and head of entertainment at "Bild" Tanja May. The court initially gave no reasons for the decision, but only announced the operative part. The judgment is not yet legally binding.

Allegation of breach of contract

According to her lawyers, Boris Becker's ex-wife wanted to claim a contractual penalty. " Der Spiegel" had previously reported. According to the report, Becker is accusing May of breaching a contract. This had granted her the right to release texts and photos before publication. According to Becker's accusation, May had not complied with this.

A Bild spokesperson announced on Monday that the claims made by Becker were unfounded and would be rejected in full.