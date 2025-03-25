Alexandra Hildebrandt has become a mother for the tenth time at the age of 66. (archive picture) Picture: dpa

Alexandra Hildebrandt wants to have a big family. Now the 66-year-old has given birth to her tenth child. The son was delivered by caesarean section. The eighth for the head of the Mauermuseum in Berlin.

The head of the Berlin Wall Museum, Alexandra Hildebrandt, gave birth to her tenth child at the age of 66.

Hildebrandt told the German Press Agency that she gave birth by caesarean section at the Virchow Clinic of the Charité University Hospital in Berlin. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported.

The son was born last Wednesday. According to "Bild", Hildebrandt gave birth to eight children after her 53rd birthday, including twins. She also has two adult children.

Eight of her children were born by caesarean section, said Hildebrandt, who runs the private Mauermuseum at Checkpoint Charlie. The Charité did a good job. Having a large family is great, said the 66-year-old, explaining the latest addition to the family. She wanted to encourage people to have more children.

A completely uncomplicated pregnancy

When asked whether reproductive medical support was necessary for the tenth pregnancy, she answered in the negative, according to "Bild".

Hildebrandt told the newspaper: "I eat very healthily, swim regularly for an hour, walk for two hours, don't smoke or drink and have never used contraceptives." She did not comment on this to the dpa.

"She is the oldest pregnant woman I have looked after at the Charité," said Wolfgang Henrich, Director of the Charité's Department of Obstetrics. He has known Hildebrandt for a long time: all eight caesarean sections were performed by him. "It was a largely uncomplicated pregnancy," said the doctor.

It was a miracle that everything went so well, even during the operation. At that age, that is not a matter of course. "Patients like this are treated with great care."

Anesthetists, obstetricians and neonatologists were present at the birth. Alexandra Hildebrandt received internal medical care beforehand.

Fertility declines rapidly from the age of 40

According to Henrich, the risk of premature birth, cardiovascular problems, high blood pressure and adhesions in the abdomen increases with age, especially if the woman has already had several caesarean sections.

"Thanks to her mental strength and good physical constitution, she came through it so well." In his career, he has not treated more than a dozen pregnant women over the age of 50. He has been working as a gynecologist since 1990.

Fertility declines rapidly from the age of 40. The chance of giving birth to a healthy child through natural conception as a 40-year-old in good health is in the single-digit percentage range.

