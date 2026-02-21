A work by Peter Stämpfli at the Aargauer Kunsthaus in 2017. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

Bernese artist Peter Stämpfli died on Friday at the age of 88. This was announced by his Parisian gallery Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois.

The artist, who was born in Deisswil BE in 1937, was particularly known for his works with car tires, as the French news agency AFP wrote on Saturday. Stämpfli trained at the Biel School of Applied Arts and began exhibiting in numerous galleries in the 1960s. He left Switzerland for France in 1959 and later lived in the country again and again.

Stämpfli also made short films

Over the years, his works have been included in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and the Center Pompidou in Paris. "What set me apart was the desire to isolate the object against a white background. To remove it from its history, from its context," he explained in 2018 on the occasion of an exhibition at Galerie Vallois.

In addition to sculpting, Stämpfli also devoted himself to filmmaking, in particular making short films. According to the SIKART encyclopaedia of art in Switzerland, Stämpfli belongs to the generation of artists closely associated with Pop Art on the one hand and Minimal Art and Conceptual Art on the other. However, despite all the similarities, it is obvious that Stämpfli is not at home in any of these art movements, but rather moves in a border area in which he develops his ideas of object, structure and space.

In 1967, Stämpfli represented Switzerland at the 9th São Paulo Biennale in Brazil and in 1970 at the 35th Venice Biennale.