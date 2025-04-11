The author Jillian Lauren. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO / MediaPunch

US author Jillian Lauren allegedly pointed a gun at police officers in Los Angeles. The wife of musician and Weezer band member Scott Shriner was temporarily detained. The incident raises questions.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US author Jillian Lauren, wife of musician Scott Shriner of the rock band Weezer, has been arrested following a dramatic incident with police in Los Angeles.

According to the authorities, the 51-year-old is accused of attempted murder.

The bestselling author had previously been shot by an officer and had to be treated in hospital. Show more

The US author Jillian Lauren, wife of musician Scott Shriner from the rock band Weezer, has been arrested following a dramatic incident with the police in Los Angeles. According to the authorities, the 51-year-old is accused of attempted murder. The best-selling author had previously been shot by an officer and had to be treated in hospital.

According to the police report, police officers were pursuing three suspects in a Los Angeles neighborhood who were wanted for hit-and-run after an accident. During the pursuit of the three men in a residential area, officers encountered Lauren, who was armed with a gun, in a garden. She was asked several times to drop the gun, but refused and pointed the gun at the officers, it said. Officers then fired shots. The injured woman fled to her home and was later taken into custody and taken to hospital.

NRF012-25ma Officer-Involved Shooting in Northeast Division pic.twitter.com/jiXCJ5ezMA — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 9, 2025

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said on Thursday, according to NBC News and the Los Angeles Times, that they had evidence, such as a bullet casing and video footage, that Lauren had repeatedly ignored police instructions and shot at the officers. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

Court date at the end of April

According to a report by CNN, Lauren was released on bail of one million dollars. A court date has been set for the end of April. According to the police, the incident is still under investigation. According to the report, Lauren was not involved in the hit-and-run accident. It was initially unclear why she was holding a weapon.

One of the suspected hit-and-run drivers was apprehended by police. According to a report by KTLA, the man had undressed in a garden, jumped into a swimming pool wearing only boxer shorts and then watered plants, apparently in an attempt to avoid being noticed in the neighborhood.

Lauren is the author of four books, including "Some Girls" and "Everything You Ever Wanted". She has been married to bassist Scott Shriner (59) since 2005. They have two children.

Shriner is due to perform with the rock band Weezer at the Coachella music festival in southern California near the desert town of Indio on Saturday, according to US media reports.