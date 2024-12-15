Can you also eat the peel of bananas and kiwis? Robert Günther/dpa-tmn/Symbolbild

Bet you've always eaten bananas the wrong way and simply thrown away the peel. Too bad, it has many good properties. An overview of how you can still eat bananas, kiwis and other fruits.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Banana peels are edible and contain many vitamins and minerals, but should only be eaten after thoroughly washing organic bananas, as conventional peels often contain pesticides.

Kiwis and other fruits such as kumquats or Hokkaido pumpkins can also be eaten with the peel, which provides additional nutrients.

Caution is advised with mangoes and avocados: Their peels can trigger allergic reactions or are difficult to digest, depending on the variety. Show more

Monkeys peel bananas in a similar way to humans. However, they often eat the peel after eating the inside if they are still hungry.

And rightly so: it contains numerous vitamins and minerals. But can and should we humans do the same?

First of all: yes, but there are a few things to bear in mind.

Monkeys like to eat bananas - including the peel. Also a good idea for humans? Getty Images/Buddhika Weerasinghe

All banana? Five fun facts about eating bananas Bananas are generally healthy - all of them. "Eating banana peels" may sound strange, but it's not. The peel is rich in nutrients that are good for your heart, immune system and nervous system.

Banana peels contain many vitamins, including large amounts of vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin K and folic acid. The banana peel even contains vitamin B12. This is particularly interesting for vegans, as it is otherwise found almost exclusively in animal foods.

In addition, the minerals potassium, magnesium and phosphorus are not only found in the banana itself, but also in its peel.

In addition, eating banana peels helps your digestion and keeps you full for a long time, as the peel is rich in fiber.

Eating the banana peel is only recommended for organic bananas. Wash the peel thoroughly before you eat it.

Conventionally grown bananas are sprayed and often contain residues of plant protection products such as pesticides or fungicides - especially in the peel. Such banana peel is poisonous and you should not eat it. Note: It is best to wash your hands after peeling.

There is a myth that more harmful substances accumulate in the tips or ends of bananas. Whether this is true has yet to be scientifically investigated. However, if you buy organic bananas, you are probably on the safe side, writes " prosieben.de". Show more

And what does the peel taste like?

In contrast to the sweet flesh, the banana peel tastes rather bitter - but it is edible. You can simply eat the banana with the peel or eat the banana peel on its own. Rule of thumb: the riper the banana, the thinner and sweeter the peel.

Are banana peels harmful for children?

Children should come into contact with pesticides as little as possible: Due to their low body weight, they reach the critical dose (limit value) more quickly than adults. Some pesticides are also considered harmful to health and can damage the endocrine and nervous system and trigger allergies, among other things. Pesticides are therefore particularly problematic during the development and growth phase. For this reason, children should only be given peeled organic bananas, if at all.

Kiwis are rich in potassium and therefore good for blood circulation. Franziska Gabbert/dpa-tmn

The skin of the kiwi can also be eaten

They nickname the fruit and don't peel it: New Zealanders eat kiwis with their skin on - that's not so far-fetched. In fact, the "fur coat" is edible and contains valuable vitamins.

Kumquats, a sweet and tart dessert

Some people love them, others don't: the kumquat tastes sweet and sour. iStock/Piotr Krzeslak

Kumquats are always sold untreated, so you can bite into the peel without worrying. And it's worth it: the fruit, which looks like a mini orange, has a tart, sweet and sour taste and goes well with sweet and savory dishes.

Pumpkin, the multistar in the kitchen

Pumpkins are versatile - from soups to curries. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Pumpkins can be used to make delicious soups or curries, but peeling them is a chore.

At least with the Hokkaido pumpkin, you can save yourself this work. This type of pumpkin can be prepared and eaten with the skin on.

Persimmons can be eaten in a similar way to kiwis

Cut the persimmon in half lengthwise with a sharp knife. The stem is then cut out. Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

A sweet treat: persimmons can be eaten by cutting them in half and spooning them out - similar to kiwis.

But the "fruit of the gods" can also be eaten sliced and eaten with the skin on.

Caution is advised with mangoes

The color of the skin says nothing about the ripeness of a mango - the pressure test helps here. Robert Günther/dpa-tmn

The skin of a mango is also generally edible and very healthy. With one caveat: mangoes contain the natural allergen urushiol, to which many people are allergic.

Avocado: edible depending on the variety

Because avocados need a warm climate, they often travel thousands of kilometers before they end up in consumers' shopping baskets in local supermarkets. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Depending on the variety, you can also eat the skin of the avocado. However, the popular Hass avocados are rather unsuitable for this as they have a very thick and extremely bitter skin.

