"Betrayal and shock" - things get emotional at the Norwegian mega-trial

10.28 am

In the rape trial against Marius Borg Høiby, an alleged victim testified in detail on Wednesday. As the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reports, the woman described her experiences as "betrayal and shock". At first she could not believe that Høiby could do such a thing to her.

The son of the Norwegian crown princess allegedly touched the woman sexually while she was asleep during a party with friends in the basement of the crown prince and crown princess's residence, penetrated her with his finger and filmed the act. The woman testified that she had experienced a complete blackout - she had never known such a state before. It was possible that she had been injected with something that she had not taken voluntarily.

The 29-year-old has been charged with rape in this and three other cases. The day before, the woman had already testified that she and Høiby had initially had very brief consensual sex in a toilet, after which she could no longer remember anything. The accused intends to comment on the allegations during the course of the day. His defense lawyer explained that it was his express wish to explain himself.