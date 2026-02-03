Høiby stands trial "Betrayal and shock" - things get emotional at the Norwegian mega-trial
Carlotta Henggeler
3.2.2026
The palace walls of the Norwegian royal family are trembling: Mette-Marit's eldest son Marius is on trial. He is accused of several serious charges. blue News will keep you up to date in the ticker.
10.28 am
"Betrayal and shock" - things get emotional at the Norwegian mega-trial
In the rape trial against Marius Borg Høiby, an alleged victim testified in detail on Wednesday. As the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reports, the woman described her experiences as "betrayal and shock". At first she could not believe that Høiby could do such a thing to her.
The son of the Norwegian crown princess allegedly touched the woman sexually while she was asleep during a party with friends in the basement of the crown prince and crown princess's residence, penetrated her with his finger and filmed the act. The woman testified that she had experienced a complete blackout - she had never known such a state before. It was possible that she had been injected with something that she had not taken voluntarily.
The 29-year-old has been charged with rape in this and three other cases. The day before, the woman had already testified that she and Høiby had initially had very brief consensual sex in a toilet, after which she could no longer remember anything. The accused intends to comment on the allegations during the course of the day. His defense lawyer explained that it was his express wish to explain himself.
Wednesday, February 4, 09.06 a.m.
Marius Borg Høiby will be questioned today
On Wednesday, the second day of the trial, the focus will once again be on the alleged victim - the so-called "Skaugum woman". She appears in court again and is questioned by the defense this time. She had already testified the day before, but at that time under the prosecution's questions.
After the lunch break, things get even more exciting: Marius is questioned today. The public prosecutor's office takes on the accused - a decisive moment in the ongoing proceedings.
-
Alleged victim: "I'm sitting here and shaking"
In the afternoon, the first alleged victim testified. "This is the last thing I want," the woman told the Norwegian news agency NTB about her appearance in court. "I find it all surreal and am quite overwhelmed." It is unpleasant and unfair to be dragged into the case, she continued. "I'm sitting here shaking."
15:20
Drinking games at Skaugum Castle
The trial is now about the details of the charges. The alleged victim described in court how she was taken to Skaugum Castle on a night in December, where drinking games had begun in a room with several unknown women. The room seemed cramped, like a bunker. She was told that this was Marius Borg Høiby's apartment.
3.03 p.m.
Marius Borg Høiby's biological father now speaks out about the trial
As part of a new documentary about Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the Swedish platform "Expressen" has tracked down his father Morten Borg.
In the program "The Truth about the Bonus Prince", Borg reacted cautiously to questions about the pending court case against his son. "I have nothing to say," he told the Swedish press and would not reveal whether he would be attending the trial in Oslo.
Before Crown Princess Mette-Marit fell in love with Prince Haakon in 1999, she was in a relationship with Morten Borg, who now has a criminal record. The couple had their son Marius in 1997, but separated by mutual consent shortly after his birth. Morten Borg was sentenced to two years in prison in 2000 after being caught with 50 grams of cocaine.
Until his 18th birthday, Marius lived partly on the royal estate of Skaugum and partly with his father in his apartment. The family last appeared together in public in 2012, at Marius' confirmation in Asker. It is not known what the relationship between father and son is like today.
11:45
After a break: allegation of first suspected rape
The alleged rape is said to have taken place in the morning hours of December 20, 2018, during a party in the basement of Skaugum Castle, the residence of the Norwegian prince and princess Mette-Marit and Haakon. There had been a lot of alcohol and a game of spin the bottle. The court shows video footage allegedly showing the alleged rape.
10:39
He is also accused of reckless behavior
Marius is charged with five counts of reckless conduct. According to the indictment, he allegedly assaulted the so-called "Frogner woman" in an Oslo nightclub on March 24, 2024 and in an apartment the following day. He partially admits to the charges.
10:19
Trial starts - He pleads "not guilty" to rape allegations
The trial with judge Jon Sverdrup Ejfestad has started on time in Oslo. Marius Borg Høiby was previously in hospital - for reasons as yet unknown.
Marius is accused of grievous bodily harm. According to the indictment, he allegedly choked a woman several times and punched her in the face on August 4, 2024. She is referred to as the "Frogner woman" during the trial. Marius partially admits the allegations.
Marius is accused of raping a woman without sexual intercourse in a hotel on November 2, 2024. According to the indictment, she was asleep or intoxicated. He denies the allegations.
Marius Høiby is accused of raping a woman without sexual intercourse at Skaugum Manor on December 20, 2018. According to the indictment, she was tired and/or intoxicated. Høiby denies the allegations.
With regard to the allegations surrounding Nora Haukland - including threats, coercion and other assaults - Marius declares that he is not guilty.
Marius Høiby is accused of raping a woman during sexual intercourse on the night of October 8, 2023 in Lofoten. According to the indictment, the woman was asleep or heavily intoxicated and unable to defend herself. Høiby denies the allegations.
9:36
Nervous impression at the start
Marius Borg Høiby appeared nervous at the start of the trial, according to media reports. He is said to have a rosary with him.
9:30
From the hospital to the courtroom
According to the newspaper "Bild", Høiby was in hospital shortly before the start of the trial. According to Norwegian media, he was visited there by his family. Among them were his mother Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and stepsister Ingrid Alexandra. It is not known why he was in hospital.
14:25
Arrest on Sunday before the start of the trial
On Monday, one day before the start of the trial, it is announced that Marius Borg Høiby has been arrested. It is the third arrest in four months.
Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening on new charges including assault, threatening with a knife and violating a visiting ban. The police have requested a four-week prison sentence due to the risk of recidivism.
The detention hearing takes place one day before the start of the trial as a written procedure, Høiby does not appear in person and his defense lawyer does not comment on the charges.