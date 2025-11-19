Feature film about the Swiss cooking icon"Betty Bossi is a revolutionary - she brought men into the kitchen"
Bruno Bötschi
19.11.2025
Meatloaf and cinnamon stars: Betty Bossi brought these recipes to Swiss kitchens from the 1950s onwards. Copywriter Emmi Creola-Maag is the inventor of the iconic chef. Now her story is being told in the movies.
Betty Bossi is as much a part of Switzerland as the Matterhorn, the Rütli and Migros.
The movie "Hello Betty" by director Pierre Monnard is set in the 1950s and tells the story of Emmi Creola-Maag's life.
The copywriter and mother of three markets the products of an edible oil company and is the inventor of the fictional character Betty Bossi.
"Betty Bossi is a revolutionary - she brought men into the kitchen," says Monnard in an interview with blue News.