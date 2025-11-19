Meatloaf and cinnamon stars: Betty Bossi brought these recipes to Swiss kitchens from the 1950s onwards. Copywriter Emmi Creola-Maag is the inventor of the iconic chef. Now her story is being told in the movies.

Betty Bossi is as much a part of Switzerland as the Matterhorn, the Rütli and Migros.

The movie "Hello Betty" by director Pierre Monnard is set in the 1950s and tells the story of Emmi Creola-Maag's life.

The copywriter and mother of three markets the products of an edible oil company and is the inventor of the fictional character Betty Bossi.

"Betty Bossi is a revolutionary - she brought men into the kitchen," says Monnard in an interview with blue News.

Emmi Creola-Maag is the mother of three children, she studied German and worked as a copywriter in an advertising agency in the 1950s. Her job is to advertise oils and fats.

Emmi Creola-Maag wants - no, she can do more. Much more. She developed a fictional chef who provided consumers with tips: Betty Bossi.

Today, Betty Bossi is as much a part of Switzerland as the Matterhorn, the Rütli and Migros. And many people still believe that she really lived.

"Hello Betty" - the story of a courageous woman

Now the life story of the woman who finally got Swiss men behind the stove in the mid-1950s is being told in a movie.

"Betty Bossi is not a tradwife, not a traditional housewife": filmmaker Pierre Monnard on his movie "Hello Betty". Image: zVg

With his film "Hello Betty", director Pierre Monnard wants to "do justice to the incredibly modern and courageous woman that Emmi Creola-Maag was".

He continues: "Betty Bossi is not a tradwife, i.e. not a traditional housewife. She is the opposite. She is a revolutionary."

"Hello Betty" is not sparing with its attacks on the patriarchy

"Hello Betty" tells the story of this revolution in Swiss kitchens. But the film also tells the love story of Emmi Creola-Maag, played by Sarah Spale, and her husband Ernst (Martin Vischer).

During the preparations for filming, Monnard was able to speak to Creola's eldest daughter Ines: "She told me that her parents were an atypical couple."

At the time, the desire for equality was striking. In the movie "Hello Betty", too, there is no shortage of attacks on the patriarchy.

And that's a good thing.

