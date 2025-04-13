According to the city, 200 guests are expected to attend the wedding in Venice. Archivbild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

The partner of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, plans to take her husband's rocket on a short trip into space on Monday (April 14). Five other women are also taking part - pop superstar Katy Perry, presenter Gayle King, scientists Aisha Bowe and Amanda Nguyen and entrepreneur Kerianne Flynn.

Here is an overview of the most important information about the trip into space:

When exactly is it due to start?

The launch window for the short trip - whose official name is "New Shepard Mission NS-31" - opens on Monday, April 14, at 3.30 p.m. CEST, according to Bezos' space company Blue Origin. However, the flight could be postponed at any time for a variety of reasons.

What is known about the six participants?

The best-known contestant is undoubtedly Katy Perry, a multi-award-winning singer who has celebrated worldwide success with songs such as "Firework", "Roar" and "I Kissed a Girl". The 40-year-old is in a relationship with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and the couple have a daughter.

The presenter Gayle King, who has worked for the US broadcaster CBS for decades, is particularly well known in the USA.

The scientists Aisha Bowe and Amanda Nguyen, who both used to work for the US space agency NASA, and the entrepreneur and film producer Kerianne Flynn are usually less in the public eye.

Lauren Sánchez is particularly in the spotlight this time: the 55-year-old former journalist, actress and entrepreneur, who is also a helicopter pilot, has been dating Blue Origin founder Bezos, who is one of the richest people in the world, for several years.

The two are reportedly planning to get married in Venice this summer. In the run-up to the flight, Sánchez appeared at a gala event with a sparkling astronaut handbag and told Elle magazine that she would "glam up" for the space trip.

How do these short space trips with Blue Origin work?

They take off from the desert in west Texas. The flight to an altitude of around 100 kilometers above the earth lasts around ten minutes, at times with zero gravity. The "New Shepard" rocket system flies largely automatically.

How many of these trips have already taken place?

Blue Origin has been offering these short trips for space tourists for several years. Ten of these have been successfully completed, with a total of 52 people reportedly taking part. Founder Bezos himself was on board the first flight in 2021. Other private space travel companies - such as Virgin Galactic from British entrepreneur Richard Branson or SpaceX from tech billionaire Elon Musk - have similar offers.

How much do the tickets cost?

Blue Origin does not provide any official details. Estimates range from several hundred thousand dollars. The company has repeatedly invited celebrities as guests of honor for PR purposes - for example, Canadian actor William Shatner, who became world-famous for his role as "Captain Kirk" in "Star Trek". Comedian Pete Davidson canceled a flight planned for 2022. Once again, it can be assumed that not all participants paid, at least not the full price.

Is there criticism of the project?

Lots of it. In a recent TV interview, US actress Olivia Munn "asked what many of us were thinking", wrote the US portal "Buzzfeed": "Why?" asked Munn. "I know it's probably not cool to say, but there are so many more important things in the world right now. The whole thing seems "insatiable" to her.

"It costs so much money to travel into space and there are so many people who can't even afford eggs." What's more, space travel is intended for research. "What are they going to do up there that will make it better for us down here?"

Many researchers have been criticizing space tourism for a long time, especially on climate grounds. Every rocket launch is a burden on the environment, said Europe's former head of space travel Jan Wörner recently on rbb24 Inforadio. "In this respect, I hope that we don't start moving cruise missions into space now."