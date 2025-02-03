Kanye West's partner almost naked at Grammy Awards - Gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the red carpet. Image: dpa Kanye West with Bianca Censori, who wore little more than a sheer bodystocking under her coat. Image: Keystone Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th Grammy Awards. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA Sensational appearance at the Grammys in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025: Bianca Censori (r.) with husband Kanye West. Image: Keystone/Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Kanye West's partner almost naked at Grammy Awards - Gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the red carpet. Image: dpa Kanye West with Bianca Censori, who wore little more than a sheer bodystocking under her coat. Image: Keystone Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th Grammy Awards. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA Sensational appearance at the Grammys in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025: Bianca Censori (r.) with husband Kanye West. Image: Keystone/Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Wearing a see-through dress that makes her look almost naked, Bianca Censori appears at the Grammy Awards. The 30-year-old is known for her daring outfits.

Bianca Censori, the partner of rapper Kanye West, caused a stir on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. The 30-year-old wore a wafer-thin, transparent mini dress that made her look almost naked. The Australian had previously arrived on the carpet in a fur coat, which she dropped for the photographers.

Censori is known for daring outfits, often appearing almost naked in public. Rumors that the couple had been asked to leave the Grammys by the organizers after the carpet appearance were false, People magazine wrote. West had left the event on his own initiative after the carpet appearance.

According to People magazine, there were initial rumors of a relationship with West (47) in December 2022. The two knew each other from Censori's work as a designer for West's fashion brand Yeezy.

West was nominated for Best Rap Song with "Carnival".