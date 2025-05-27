Ex-Miss and yoga teacher Bianca Sissing is planning a new career as a model. instagram.com/biancasissing

Bianca Sissing, former Miss Switzerland and current yoga teacher, says in a new interview that she has finally given up her desire to have children - and is aiming for a career as an international model.

Since this wish did not come true, she has decided to play a new card: she wants to make a career for herself as an international model.

The 46-year-old has already taken part in a casting in Spain. Show more

Former Miss Switzerland Bianca Sissing dreamed of having her own family and wanted children.

As her big wish has not yet come true, the yoga instructor is changing her life plan and putting her money on a new card: she wants to make an international start as a model, as she revealed to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

The 46-year-old has already completed her first model casting in Mallorca. Sissing explains why she took the first step on the Spanish vacation island: "My partner Juan Carlos is currently working on Mallorca and I thought I would accompany him. I found out about this casting for the 'Gran Noche de la Moda y el Arte' by chance via Instagram. That was very convenient for me."

Bianca Sissing is aiming for an international career

Bianca Sissing says that a modeling career offers variety. In addition, a lot has changed in the fashion industry - for the better.

Mature women are now in demand as models, something that was unimaginable when she was Miss Switzerland in 2003. Back then, models had to be super-thin.

Even gray hair is no longer taboo, on the contrary. The natural look is in demand in 2025.

Sissing told the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper about her new plans: "To be honest, I would like to work internationally. In Spain, England, France or even Germany. That would really appeal to me."

