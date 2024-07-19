From bored book age to celebrated comedy star: US comedian Bob Newhart spent around 60 years in the spotlight. Now he has died at the age of 94, as numerous US media outlets have reported, citing his spokesman Jerry Digney. According to the reports, Newhart died in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses.
"End of a comedy era"
CNN quoted Digney as saying that the death of the award-winning entertainer was "the end of a comedy era". Born George Robert "Bob" Newhart in the US state of Illinois in 1929, he made his breakthrough in the early 1960s with a comedy album. He had previously earned his living as an accountant in Chicago. In the decades that followed, he appeared in numerous films and series.
Newhart was known to a large audience from the series "The Bob Newhart Show" (1972-1978) and "Newhart" (1982-1990), which revolved around his character. He later starred in the Christmas film "Elf" (2003) with Will Ferrell in the lead role and in the comedy "Naturally Blonde 2" with Reese Witherspoon. He has won various awards, including several Grammys and a Golden Globe.
Emmy for series appearance
Newhart apparently didn't really think about quitting even in old age, so he made guest appearances in more recent US series such as "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory", for which he won an Emmy in 2013.
The multi-award-winning Newhart had four children with his wife Virginia Quinn, who died last year.