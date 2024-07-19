Bob Newhart was on this earth for almost a century and made countless people laugh - now he has died at the age of 94. imago/UPI Photo

Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe: Bob Newhart's career was long and award-winning. Now the US comedian has died at the age of 94.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US comedian Bob Newhart has died in Los Angeles at the age of 94 after a series of short illnesses.

Newhart, originally an accountant, rose to fame in the 1960s with a comedy album and starred in successful series such as "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart".

Despite his advanced age, Newhart remained active and won an Emmy in 2013 for a guest appearance in "The Big Bang Theory". Show more

From bored book age to celebrated comedy star: US comedian Bob Newhart spent around 60 years in the spotlight. Now he has died at the age of 94, as numerous US media outlets have reported, citing his spokesman Jerry Digney. According to the reports, Newhart died in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses.

"End of a comedy era"

CNN quoted Digney as saying that the death of the award-winning entertainer was "the end of a comedy era". Born George Robert "Bob" Newhart in the US state of Illinois in 1929, he made his breakthrough in the early 1960s with a comedy album. He had previously earned his living as an accountant in Chicago. In the decades that followed, he appeared in numerous films and series.

Newhart was known to a large audience from the series "The Bob Newhart Show" (1972-1978) and "Newhart" (1982-1990), which revolved around his character. He later starred in the Christmas film "Elf" (2003) with Will Ferrell in the lead role and in the comedy "Naturally Blonde 2" with Reese Witherspoon. He has won various awards, including several Grammys and a Golden Globe.

Emmy for series appearance

Newhart apparently didn't really think about quitting even in old age, so he made guest appearances in more recent US series such as "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory", for which he won an Emmy in 2013.

The multi-award-winning Newhart had four children with his wife Virginia Quinn, who died last year.

