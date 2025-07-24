Actor Jim Parsons has been campaigning for LGBTQ+ rights for years. Image: Paul Buck/EPA/dpa

After the US government shut down a hotline for queer youth, actor Jim Parsons calls it a "hurtful" and "criminal" decision.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In June, the Trump administration stopped funding an LGBTQ+ hotline for young people.

LGBTQ+ organizations such as The Trevor Project reacted with dismay.

Actor Jim Parsons also voiced harsh criticism and described the decision as "hurtful" and "downright criminal". Show more

In June, Donald Trump's government stopped funding a nationwide hotline for LGBTQ+ young people in the USA. The support service has been suspended since July.

The government justified the decision by stating that "children had been encouraged to join a radical gender ideology without the consent or knowledge of their parents".

The decision was met with criticism and incomprehension. Jaymes Black, the managing director of the Trevor Project organization, which had set up the LGBTQ+ service, showed no understanding for this. "I am devastated and heartbroken," he wrote on Instagram.

Jim Parsons: "It's just hurtful"

Actor Jim Parsons also expressed his criticism. In an interview with the US news channel MSNBC, he described the decision as "downright criminal" and said there was no good or justifiable reason for it.

"It's just hurtful and you get the feeling it's just being done to make a point. We're doing away with it because we want to make sure that certain people understand that they're not welcome here," Parsons continued.

The 52-year-old actor became famous for his role as Sheldon Cooper in the series "The Big Bang Theory". He has been married to film producer Todd Spiewak since 2017.

No time? blue News summarizes for you