The Minions return to the big screen in July. Universal

The Minions are back - and this time they're getting celebrity reinforcements from Germany. In the new animated film "Minions & Monsters", Bill and Tom Kaulitz voice two monster characters. The final trailer now shows for the first time just how wild the new movie adventure really is.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bill and Tom Kaulitz play the monster characters Goomi and Dort in the new film "Minions & Monsters".

The film opens in Swiss cinemas on July 1, 2026 and once again focuses on complete chaos.

Christoph Waltz is also part of the cast and even voices director Max in the original English version. Show more

Text: The Minions return - and this time it gets even crazier. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for "Minions & Monsters" on Friday. Also featured: Tokio Hotel stars Bill and Tom Kaulitz.

The two musicians lend their voices to the monster characters Goomi and Dort in the new animated film. The trailer already makes it clear that the film is all about over-the-top chaos, weird monsters and the typical Minions escalation.

Series is one of the most successful franchises

According to the official description, "Minions & Monsters" tells the "absolutely true story" of how the yellow cult figures conquer Hollywood, become movie stars, lose everything and finally unleash monsters on the world themselves. They then have to save the planet from the very chaos they themselves have caused.

In addition to the Kaulitz brothers, Oscar winner Christoph Waltz is also part of the prominent cast. He voices the character Director Max - not only in the German version, but also in the English original.

The film is once again directed by Pierre Coffin, who was responsible for the first "I - Simply Incorrigible" films and the first "Minions" film. Coffin is also once again the voice of the Minions themselves.

The series has long been one of the most successful animation franchises ever. According to Universal, the 'Minions' and 'Incorrigible Me' films have grossed more than 5.6 billion dollars worldwide.

The film opens at blue Cinema on July 1, 2026.