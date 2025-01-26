The foundation of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda donated three million US dollars to HIV vaccine research at the University of Zurich, among other things. sda

The Microsoft founder speaks openly about his regrets regarding his separation from Melinda Gates in 2021. Their lives are still connected - but it still had an impact.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bill Gates calls his divorce from Melinda the biggest mistake of his life and regrets the pain it caused.

Melinda Gates emphasizes that the separation was based on a loss of trust and that maintaining her privacy helped her.

Despite the separation, both maintain a good relationship, especially because of their children and the foundation. Show more

Bill Gates has described his divorce from Melinda Gates as the biggest mistake of his life. In an interview with the Sunday Times, the 69-year-old billionaire confessed that he was unhappy with the end of his marriage despite a certain amount of happiness after the separation in 2021. "That was the mistake I regret most," he said.

Gates explained that while he had experienced other failures in his life, divorce was "at the top of the list". "There are others, but none that matter," added Gates, who has been in a relationship with Paula Hurd since 2023. "The divorce was miserable for Melinda and me for at least two years."

Despite the difficult time, Bill emphasized that he and his ex-wife maintain a good relationship and see each other often. "We have three children and two grandchildren, so there are family events. The kids are doing well. They have good values," he explained.

The couple married in 1994 and their three children are now grown: Jennifer, 28, Rory, 25, and Phoebe, 22.

Epstein is "evil personified"

Gates did not go into the details of what led to the divorce in the interview, but admitted in 2021 that he had an affair with a coworker during the marriage. Before the separation, Gates also met convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in a Manhattan detention center in 2019, on several occasions. Gates explained that the meetings had revolved around global health initiatives, but that he ended them when he realized that Epstein's promises were not trustworthy.

Melinda Gates commented on this inan interview with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings"in 2022. Her husband's relationship with Epstein had played a role in their divorce. She told a New York Times writer that she had met Epstein once in his Manhattan home in 2013 and that it had "disturbed" her.

She was reportedly disturbed by Epstein's collection of glass eyes, provocatively dressed female figures on his marble staircase and a wall of autographed photos of famous men. She described Epstein as "vile" and "evil personified".

Reasons for divorce remained private

However, Melinda Gates explained that it was "not one moment or one specific thing" that led to the separation. "It just came to a point where I realized: It's not healthy and I can't trust it anymore."

Bill Gates later responded to the comments, telling CBS News that he will "always regret causing the pain that I caused Melinda and our family". He added: "I admire Melinda and all she does to improve the lives of women and girls around the world, and I am grateful for the work we continue to do together in our foundation."

In June 2024, a month after Melinda left the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, she reflected again on her divorce and expressed gratitude that the private nature of the separation had been preserved. "It gave us the privacy to do what needed to be done privately," she said in an interview with Time about the separation during the pandemic. "I separated first before I made the final decision to divorce. And to be able to do that in privacy while still taking care of the kids and making decisions about how to untangle your life - thank God."

Impact on children and foundation

She emphasized that both her work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and her family were on her mind during the separation. "I thought a lot about my three children," she said, "but I certainly thought about the impact on the foundation. Those are the three biggest areas: me, the kids and the foundation. And I wanted to make sure that if we make it to the other side - if I make it to my side - all those pieces are intact."

Melinda Gates also spoke openly about being at a good point in her life despite the difficult separation. "Divorce is a horrible thing. It's just painful. It's horrible when you realize you need one," she said, before correcting herself and clarifying that divorce is a "difficult thing" and not a "horrible thing".

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.