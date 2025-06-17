Bill and Tom Kaulitz celebrated their 35th birthday in Zurich last year and had a great time. Picture: Netflix

Bill and Tom Kaulitz are back on Netflix. Zurich plays the leading role in the fourth episode of the second season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz". The twins celebrated their 35th birthday there - and of course Heidi Klum was there too.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In September 2024, Bill and Tom Kaulitz were on tour in Europe with their band Tokio Hotel. They celebrated their 35th birthday in Zurich.

Netflix accompanied the twins, which is why the city of Zurich plays the leading role in the fourth episode of the new season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz".

In the city on the Limmat, the Icon Club was reserved for a private party for the two birthday boys.

They celebrated there together with their bandmates and other friends. And of course Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz's wife, was also there. Show more

Bill Kaulitz could imagine living in Zurich. That's what the "Tokio Hotel" singer says in the fourth episode of the new season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz".

The German musician, who has lived in Los Angeles for many years, is also full of praise for Switzerland and the people who live here: "The Swiss are a nice bunch of people and they all look like they have money."

It was a wonderful coincidence that the twins were able to celebrate their 35th birthday in Switzerland on September 1, 2024. In the same week, they performed at the Seaside Festival in Spiez BE and the Sunnydays Festival in Arbon TG.

In the city on the Limmat, the Icon Club was reserved for a private party for the two birth children. There they celebrated together with their band colleagues Georg Listing and Gustav Schäfer and a few friends. And of course Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz's wife, was also there.

Bill Kaulitz: "Useless shit ... Thanks anyway"

The twins haven't given each other birthday presents for years. But after Bill Kaulitz broke this tradition in 2024, this time it was Tom's turn.

He presented Bill with a silver box at the Icon Club, as seen in an Instagram story by Heidi Klum last September. What was inside was not visible at the time.

"The nice thing about the box is that it can contain anything," says Tom Kaulitz at first. As soon as Bill opens the box, disappointment sets in: "It doesn't look good ... a small pocket knife ... that sounds like a road trip."

Wrong. Instead, Tim Kaulitz invites his brother to a survival training course - as a payback, so to speak, for the road trip Bill had given him a year earlier.

"I'm sure Bill will learn some useful things during the survival training," says Tom Kaulitz. His brother's disappointed conclusion: "Useless shit ... thanks anyway."

Bill Kaulitz: "Come on, we're moving to Switzerland"

Of course, Heidi Klum also has a surprise in store for her two favorite men: diving with sharks in Hawaii. "I'm scared of that," exclaims Bill Kaulitz. And adds, visibly angry: "I hate water, I'm not a good swimmer, I'm scared of fish."

Husband Tom's joy at his wife's gift is also limited. He thinks his wife is trying to tease him. Heidi Klum also openly admits this:

"You're right, because you always make jokes about me and say I'm scared of everything. Now you can see what it's like to be scared."

But the party in Zurich is far from over. The next morning, they take the boat to the Fischers Fritz restaurant. The drinking continues there.

And another declaration of love is heard from Bill Kaulitz: "Look how beautiful it is. Come on, let's move to Switzerland - so green and such great weather."

