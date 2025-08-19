His last relationship ended in heartbreak. Now Bill Kaulitz is said to be flirting with a new guy. Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Bill Kaulitz showed himself flirting with reality star Jannik Kontalis, who is currently campaigning for the office of mayor. Many fans fear that Kaulitz could be taken advantage of.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bill Kaulitz was seen flirting with reality star Jannik Kontalis after a Tokio Hotel concert.

Fans reacted with concern and fear that Kaulitz could be hurt again.

Many comments accuse Kontalis of exploiting Kaulitz for attention, especially as he is running for mayor of Mönchengladbach as a non-party candidate.

Kontalis wrote on Instagram that it was "one of the best evenings of my life".

Bill Kaulitz's (35) last relationship ended in a lot of pain and heartache. Kaulitz's fans were able to follow this on the reality show "Kaulitz & Kaulitz". And now they fear it could happen again.

After a Tokio Hotel concert, Kaulitz was out and about in Berlin's nightlife with reality star Jannik Kontalis (29) - and not just on friendly terms. At least that's what posts and stories posted by Club Bricks on Instagram suggest. You can see Kaulitz and Kontalis: Kaulitz has his arm around Kontalis, Kontalis has his hand on Kaulitz's knee. The mood between the two was "very flirty", the party organizer later told "Pormiflash".

But the comments under the post show: Kaulitz fans are not at all enthusiastic about the flirting. "Oh no Bill 😢 don't let them take advantage of you again", someone wrote under the post. "On behalf of the whole of Germany: RUN! 🚩🚩🚩🚩", someone else wrote. Most of the comments accuse Kontalis of wanting to exploit Kaulitz for attention.

Kontalis wants to become mayor

Kontalis is known from reality shows such as "Prominent getrennt" or "Make Love, Fake Love". Bill said in his podcast "Kaulitz Hills" a few weeks ago that he was a big fan of "Prominent getrennt". Kontalis is his "absolute favorite" and "very sweet".

Fans also attribute the fact that Kontalis is hoping for attention from his flirtation with Kaulitz to his candidacy for mayor of Mönchengladbach. As a non-party candidate, he wants to campaign for free public transport on Saturdays, fair prices for kebabs and against 30 km/h zones, among other things.

Kontalis himself posted on Instagram after the evening with Kaulitz. "That was one of the best evenings of my life. I wish you all had a Bill in your lives... and now f*ck you all," he wrote.

"I had the time of my life again"

"I've been having the time of my life again watching everyone go crazy. Everyone is really crazy," says Bill Kaulitz to his brother Tom in their podcast "Kaulitz&Kaulitz". He doesn't quite seem to know what it's all about: "Why is that? Who is upset and, above all, which people?" he asks, irritated.

Bill doesn't mention any names, just explains that videos of his dates have surfaced and that he has been accused of "staging something to stay in the conversation".

"I'm beginning to believe that too," jokes brother Tom. Bill laughingly claimed: "I'm going to take on a lot of charity projects. I'm going to convert the town hall into a luxury property, because that's where I'll be living."

