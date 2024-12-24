Thumb is green and blueBill Kaulitz injures himself on the ski slopes
Vanessa Büchel
24.12.2024
The Klum-Kaulitz family is currently spending a few days in the US ski resort of Aspen. But not everything is going well for everyone in the snow: as Bill Kaulitz shows in an Instagram story, he injured himself on the first day on the slopes.
The Kaulitz-Klum clan is currently spending relaxing days in the luxurious ski resort of Aspen in the US state of Colorado. While his sister-in-law Heidi Klum (51) is busy sharing idyllic family photos from the slopes or snapshots of the celebrations, Bill Kaulitz (35) is providing completely different insights: the Tokio Hotel frontman has injured himself while skiing.
"I have a torn capsule in my thumb," Bill explains to his fans. In a video, he shows off his bandaged hand. The whole thing happened on "day one" of the vacation.
The thumb is "green and blue and swollen". But that doesn't stop him from getting back on the slopes. Bill says: "Now I have to keep skiing with it somehow."
Torn capsule in his thumb - and a broken heart?
The singer asks the group for tips - Bill wants to know if anyone has ever had this before. And: "How long does it take to heal?"
But at the party in the evening, where Diplo (46) was DJing, Bill was there with his twin brother Tom (35) and Heidi.