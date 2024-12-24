Bill Kaulitz is currently on a ski vacation in Aspen with his twin brother Tom, his wife Heidi Klum and their children. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

The Klum-Kaulitz family is currently spending a few days in the US ski resort of Aspen. But not everything is going well for everyone in the snow: as Bill Kaulitz shows in an Instagram story, he injured himself on the first day on the slopes.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bill Kaulitz tore a capsule in his thumb while skiing in Aspen, but doesn't want to let that stop him from continuing to hit the slopes.

His thumb is "green and blue and swollen", as he explains in an Instagram story

Despite the injury, he actively takes part in family vacations with his twin brother Tom and sister-in-law Heidi Klum, including evening parties with celebrity DJs such as Diplo. Show more

The Kaulitz-Klum clan is currently spending relaxing days in the luxurious ski resort of Aspen in the US state of Colorado. While his sister-in-law Heidi Klum (51) is busy sharing idyllic family photos from the slopes or snapshots of the celebrations, Bill Kaulitz (35) is providing completely different insights: the Tokio Hotel frontman has injured himself while skiing.

"I have a torn capsule in my thumb," Bill explains to his fans. In a video, he shows off his bandaged hand. The whole thing happened on "day one" of the vacation.

The thumb is "green and blue and swollen". But that doesn't stop him from getting back on the slopes. Bill says: "Now I have to keep skiing with it somehow."

Torn capsule in his thumb - and a broken heart?

The singer asks the group for tips - Bill wants to know if anyone has ever had this before. And: "How long does it take to heal?"

But at the party in the evening, where Diplo (46) was DJing, Bill was there with his twin brother Tom (35) and Heidi.

Bill Kaulitz injured himself while skiing and revealed on Instagram that he had torn a capsule in his thumb. Instagram/billkaulitz

Despite the minor incident, the time out in Aspen will probably do Bill good, as it seems the singer could do with some distraction right now. Rumors have been swirling for a few weeks that he has split up with Ballermann star Marc Eggers (38).

Bill himself repeatedly made allusions and cryptic statements in the podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", which he runs together with his brother Tom. His heart was broken, the pain was still too deep and he was ashamed. But on a flight a few weeks ago, he is said to have had a romantic "fateful encounter".

Bill doesn't want to reveal more details until the time is right. In the meantime, he not only has to recover from his heartbreak and take it easy, but also give his hand a break.

