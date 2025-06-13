Special honor for singer Bill Kaulitz: He is the first German man to grace the cover of the fashion magazine "Vogue" alone (archive photo). Christoph Soeder/dpa

A special honor for the singer of Tokio Hotel Bill Kaulitz: The German entertainer is the first man to be featured alone on the cover of "Vogue" - and is thus writing a piece of fashion history.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bill Kaulitz is the first German man to grace the cover of German "Vogue " alone.

For the shoot, he returned to the town of Loitsche in his native East Germany, where he once lived and grew up with his family.

Parallel to the cover honor, the second season of the reality series "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" starts on Netflix on June 17. Show more

Whoever graces the cover of "Vogue" has made it to the top in show business. So far, there are very few Germans among them.

Bill Kaulitz, singer of the cult band Tokio Hotel and Heidi Klum's brother-in-law, has made it.

He is the first German entertainer to be featured alone on the cover of the renowned fashion magazine.

Photo shoot at the place of his youth

For the photo shoot, the 35-year-old was drawn back home - to Loitsche near Magdeburg, deep in the east of Germany. The Kaulitz family moved there when the twins Bill and Tom were eight years old.

Bill Kaulitz is beside himself with excitement when he holds the first "Vogue" issues with his face on the cover in his hands: "I'm excited," he says in a post on Instagram.

Several pictures were considered for the "Vogue" cover, but in the end his favorite photo won the race.

Bill Kaulitz: "Season 2 is like season 1 on ecstasy"

The music twins Tom and Bill Kaulitz are currently surfing the wonderful wave of success:

The second season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" starts on June 17 on Netflix; the reality series follows the brothers in their everyday life in Los Angeles.

Bill Kaulitz promises the best entertainment again in the trailer: "Season 2 is like season 1 on ecstasy."

More videos from the department