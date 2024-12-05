Bill Kaulitz together with Marc Eggers at the Oktoberfest in Munich. picture alliance/dpa

Bill Kaulitz himself has fueled the rumors of a break-up with Marc Eggers. He makes cryptic statements in his podcast, and the singer previously unfollowed the former "Köln 50667" star on Instagram.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Bill Kaulitz unfollowed Marc Eggers on Instagram, the rumor mill is buzzing: Have the two broken up?

The Tokio Hotel frontman has now hinted at this in the podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood".

He did not confirm the break-up, but spoke of a great disappointment on a professional and personal level. Show more

First he unfollowed Marc Eggers (38) on Instagram. Now Bill Kaulitz (35) has made cryptic statements in the latest podcast episode of "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", which do not bode well for their relationship.

The two live on different continents, which posed major challenges for the Tokio Hotel frontman and the Ballermann star. A long-distance relationship requires care and dedication, and it seems that Eggers has done too little for love.

In the podcast with his twin brother Tom (35), Kaulitz talks about people in his life who "really let him down". The name Marc Eggers is not mentioned in the conversation, however, and the singer leaves it open.

Couple's calendar to help with long-distance relationship

Bill Kaulitz only confirmed the love rumors about him and Marc Eggers at the beginning of October. In an interview with RTL, he spoke about the hurdles that have to be overcome in a long-distance relationship. A shared schedule helps them to find time for each other. A tip that he copied from his brother Tom and his wife Heidi Klum (51).

But it seems that the shared diary has not helped. There is talk of a "big disappointment", and the subject of long-distance relationships comes up. Bill cites "not answering or taking your time" as "the biggest mistake". The singer says: "You can't do that because there's already too much distance."

And then he decides that he has to stop giving tips now, as he is "not in the position" to do so at the moment.

Tom Kaulitz: In a long-distance relationship, "you have to stay in touch"

It has been a difficult week with interpersonal disappointment, as the Kaulitz brothers describe it. Things are not going well for them right now, as they say right at the beginning of the episode: "Now you have to drown your sorrows."

Bill has no sympathy for people who "just turn their backs on people like that". But that's exactly what he "got this week on many levels - professional, private, friendly". He sat there this week and experienced another learning experience at the age of 35: "It's never happened to me this hard before." Bill had to be careful not to become "bitter".

The Tokio Hotel singer sums up his feelings once again: "I say 20 times: 'Please be there, I have to rely on you'. And they go back to sleep, turn the alarm clock over and don't come, they really let me down."

Bill and Tom Kaulitz are currently on tour in South America with their band Tokio Hotel. Tom is also temporarily in a long-distance relationship with his Heidi. The Tokio Hotel guitarist says: "What helps is clearly video calls. (...) Sending photos of course, always updating. It's important to stay in touch."

More videos from the department