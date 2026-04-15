Jonas Walzberg/dpa

A surprising celebrity moment on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" has even Günther Jauch flummoxed: candidate Sylvia Schindler relies on musician Bill Kaulitz as a telephone joker for a 4000-euro question.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Contestant Sylvia Schindler causes a stir on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" when she surprisingly brings Bill Kaulitz into play as a telephone joker for a 4000-euro question.

After another joker is unable to help, Kaulitz is actually called in and answers the question correctly with the help of a clue from the song "Major Tom".

"What's going on here today?" Günther Jauch responds to Bill Kaulitz. Show more

Even Günther Jauch (69) would probably not have expected this turn of events. Candidate Sylvia Schindler creates a special moment on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" when she draws her phone joker for the 4000-euro question - and brings a celebrity name into play.

At first, it all seems like a normal sequence of events. But before Schindler picks up the phone, she reveals that one of her possible jokers is Tokio Hotel frontman Bill Kaulitz (36). Presenter Jauch is stunned and asks how she could persuade the musician to take part. Her answer: "By asking him." This promptly throws Jauch off balance: "What's going on here today?"

Things don't go so smoothly for Schindler at first. She calls the very first "Who wants to be a millionaire?" millionaire Eckhard Freise, but he can't help her.

"Is that a question I know my way around?"

RTL then grants her a special wish: Bill Kaulitz is also allowed to intervene briefly in the live situation. Heidi Klum's brother-in-law (52) reacts in a relaxed but surprised manner: "Is that a question I know a lot about? I only went to school up to the eighth grade."

And Kaulitz is actually right. The question was not about currency, but about the singer Peter Schilling, who celebrated his 70th birthday on January 28.

The song title "Major Tom" provides the decisive clue with the line "completely detached". Kaulitz takes the whole thing calmly and charmingly: "But Günther, I think it's nice that you give me a call."

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