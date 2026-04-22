Will he find true love? Bill Kaulitz has closure panic - Gallery Give up on love? Bill Kaulitz talks about his panic at the end of the tunnel. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Married since 2019: Bill's brother Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum. Image: dpa (Archivbild) They became famous with the single "Durch den Monsun": Tokio Hotel. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Will he find true love? Bill Kaulitz has closure panic - Gallery Give up on love? Bill Kaulitz talks about his panic at the end of the tunnel. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Married since 2019: Bill's brother Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum. Image: dpa (Archivbild) They became famous with the single "Durch den Monsun": Tokio Hotel. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

He turns 37 this year - and is still looking for true love. Musician and presenter Bill Kaulitz talks to his brother Tom about the fear that "nothing will happen anyway".

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", Bill Kaulitz talks about his panic at the end of the tunnel.

The musician and presenter wonders whether he is "already such an old bag" at the age of 37 and whether "nothing is happening anyway" when it comes to love.

However, his brother Tom vigorously contradicts him in a joint podcast. Show more

Bill Kaulitz (36) recently had a panic attack. Someone had told him that she was 37 years old and divorced and had "given up looking or hoping for true love a bit", the Tokio Hotel frontman told his brother Tom in their joint podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood". "Then I thought at that moment: Shit, am I starting to feel like I have to stop having fun now?" Kaulitz reported.

He wondered whether, at 37 years of age, he was perhaps "already such an old bag" and that "nothing was going to happen anyway" in terms of great love. His brother Tom vigorously contradicts him in the podcast: "At 37, you don't give up on love yet."

With regard to his encounter with his current wife, the model Heidi Klum (52), Tom Kaulitz emphasized: "My wife met me when she was 44 - don't nail me down now, but that's how it was." Klum and Kaulitz have been married since 2019. He continued: "Everything is fine. Our grandma really got going again quite late in life." Bill agrees with his brother.

Wild party at Europa-Park? Kaulitz brothers row back

Last week, the two spoke in the podcast about a degenerate after-show party at Europa-Park and a trashed hotel room that looked "antisocial" - now Bill and Tom Kaulitz are rowing back. "I think we might have gone a bit too extreme last week," said Tom Kaulitz. "It just got a bit out of hand, but of course we didn't leave it in such a way that you would be ashamed of it."

The ashtray was overflowing, burger sauce was smeared around the room and the desk was full of champagne, vodka, rum and tequila, the twin brothers reported in the podcast. But that wasn't all: "Someone had thrown up all over the bathroom," Bill Kaulitz said. But it wasn't him, the Tokio Hotel singer clarified directly.

A spokeswoman for Europa-Park in Rust then said that this could not be confirmed. A week later, Tom Kaulitz also clarified in the podcast: the toilet was indeed full of vomit, but of course it had been flushed so that no more vomit was visible. There were just a few bottles lying around. "So it's not as wild as it might have looked, people. That's what I wanted to say," said Tom Kaulitz.

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